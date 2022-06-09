ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

28th Annual Smart Commute Week

 4 days ago

June 6-10. Presented by TART Trails. Cycle, walk, take the...

Florescence Too

A reboot of an exhibit from 10 years ago – “Florescence.” It shows the beauty of northern Michigan in bloom in a variety of mediums. Runs May 28 – July 8; open 1-4pm on Fridays, Saturdays & Sundays.
EAST JORDAN, MI
Clothesline Exhibit: Prayer Flags

May 27 – Aug. 18. An open-air exhibition of small work. Makers of all skill levels contributed their own versions of the traditional prayer flags in a wide variety of media. An opening reception will be held on May 27 from 5-7pm.
GLEN ARBOR, MI
Cherryland Humane Society FUNdraiser

Enjoy this FUNdraiser - a family friendly event that will feature a puppy pageant & drag show in which all proceeds go to the furry friends in need at Cherryland Humane Society. Featuring music, a food truck, doggies, dancing & more. In addition to the $20 entrance fee, the competing Drag Queens will be donating their tips to Cherryland & the food truck will donate a portion of their sales as well. CHS staff & volunteers will offer info on cats & dogs available for adoption. Pet supplies & donations are encouraged as well to go the animals at CHS. Prize package will be given to the "Best in Show!"
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
"On The Precipice"

A collaborative exhibition of paintings & poems by Linda Alice Dewey & Anne-Marie Oomen. This small exhibition of work runs April 29 through Aug. 11.
GLEN ARBOR, MI
"Honky Tonk: Photographs by Henry Horenstein"

Crooked Tree Arts Center, Gilbert Gallery, Petoskey. A collection of photographs that document the changing world of country music & its fans. Shot in bars, music ranches, & famous venues like Nashville's Ryman Auditorium.
PETOSKEY, MI

