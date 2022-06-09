28th Annual Smart Commute Week

Enjoy this FUNdraiser - a family friendly event that will feature a puppy pageant & drag show in which all proceeds go to the furry friends in need at Cherryland Humane Society. Featuring music, a food truck, doggies, dancing & more. In addition to the $20 entrance fee, the competing Drag Queens will be donating their tips to Cherryland & the food truck will donate a portion of their sales as well. CHS staff & volunteers will offer info on cats & dogs available for adoption. Pet supplies & donations are encouraged as well to go the animals at CHS. Prize package will be given to the "Best in Show!"

TRAVERSE CITY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO