Ottawa, OH

Ottawa Senior Center hosts ‘Lunch in the Park’

By Editorials
Lima News
 4 days ago

Lima News

Picnic in the park with the Tri-Moraine Audubon Society

SPENCERVILLE — The Tri-Moraine Audubon Society will be holding a summer picnic starting at 6 p.m. July 5 at Deep Cut Historical Park, 22900 State Route 66, Spencerville. The organization will provide fried chicken, while members and guests should bring a dish to share.
SPENCERVILLE, OH
Lima News

Yesterday’s Treasures Garage Sale planned June 22-24

OTTAWA — Yesterday’s Treasures Garage Sale, a three-day event, will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 22 and Thursday, June 23 and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, June 24 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 137 N. Pratt St., Ottawa. Friday there will...
OTTAWA, OH
Lima News

Elida to offer summer library program

ELIDA — Elida’s Summer Library Program, which is free and open to Elida pre-K through fifth grade students to enjoy, will be held from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 15, June 22 and June 29 in the Elementary Media Center, Elida Elementary School, 300 Pioneer Road, Elida.
ELIDA, OH
Lima News

Mental Health and Recovery Services to hold board meeting

LIMA — The Mental Health and Recovery Services of Allen, Auglaize and Hardin Counties will hold its regular board meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 15. The meeting will be held at the board office, 529 S. Elizabeth St., Lima.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Allen County Fair director to speak

LIMA — The Kiwanis Club of Lima will meet at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, June 14 at the Milano Café, 2383 Elida Rd, Lima. Troy Elwer, director of the Allen County Fair, will be the speaker. Introducing Elwer will be Kiwanis member Don Klingler who served 12 years as Allen County fair manager from 1983 to 1995.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Country concert, BBQ fundraiser in Van Wert

VAN WERT — Main Street Van Wert and the Van Wert Fire Fighters Local 681 will be teaming up to host a fundraiser dinner (starting at 6 p.m.) and a music concert by Allie Colleen (an emerging, high-energy country artist) starting at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 17 at the concert at Fountain Park, West Main Street and South Jefferson Street across from the Van Wert YMCA.
VAN WERT, OH
Lima News

Halloween play seeks cast members

WAPAKONETA — The Wapakoneta Theatre Guild, an amateur theater, will hold open auditions for “Bell, Book and Candle” by John Van Druten Monday, August 22 and Tuesday, August 23 at 30 E. Auglaize St., Wapakoneta. Three men and two women are needed to fill roles. The production...
WAPAKONETA, OH
Lima News

Delphos Athletic Boosters offer chance to win $15,000

DELPHOS — The Delphos St. John’s and Delphos Jefferson Athletic Boosters will hold their joint fundraiser, “The Big Ticket Raffle 2022” to bring the Delphos community together on Friday, August 19 for the girls’ soccer game and Saturday, August 20 for the the football game at Stadium Park, 1101 N Jefferson St., Delphos.
DELPHOS, OH
City
Ottawa, OH
Lima News

Rhodes receives safety grant, dental lab funds

LIMA — Rhodes State College will receive $167,700 for its dental hygiene lab and $18,300 to improve campus security, Ohio House Speaker Bob Cupp’s office announced on Monday. The funds were approved by the State Controlling Board.
OHIO STATE
Lima News

Fireworks, parade, car show and rides at Spencerville Summerfest

SPENCERVILLE — Downtown Spencerville presents its 2022 Spencerville Summerfest featuring rides, games, food and entertainment tent, craft and vendor show, car show, parade and fireworks. The event starts at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 23 and Friday, June 24, and noon on Saturday, June 25 at 116 S. Broadway St., Spencerville.
SPENCERVILLE, OH
Lima News

Armstrong’s best friend to speak during museum’s 50th anniversary

WAPAKONETA — From camping in the same cabin at Camp Owens in Marion and earning boy scout merit badges together to Neil Armstrong’s heart attack on the slopes of a Colorado ski resort, Konstantine “Kotcho” (K.K.) Solacoff was arguably the lifelong best friend of the first man to set foot on the moon.
WAPAKONETA, OH
Lima News

Bestselling author, keynote speaker to ‘positively’ impact Van Wert

VAN WERT — Jon Gordon, the author of 24 books including 12 bestsellers and 5 children’s books, is a nationally renowned author and speaker who has inspired readers and audiences around the world. He will be a keynote speaker at 7:30 p.m. Friday, November 11 at Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 State Route 118 S., Van Wert.
Lima News

“Festival of Wheels” returns to downtown Bluffton

BLUFFTON — Enjoy a showcase of antique and classic cars, trucks, tractors, golf carts, fire engines and more during the “Festival of Wheels” starting at 2 p.m. Friday, June 17 on Main Street, downtown Bluffton. For details and registration, visit blufftonlions.org/sites/default/files/events/bfow2022.pdf.
BLUFFTON, OH
Lima News

Lima Memorial Auxilary awards scholarships

LIMA — Three recent high school graduates planning to study medicine will receive scholarships from the Lima Memorial Auxiliary. This year’s recipients include: Carlie VanMeter, a Lima Central Catholic graduate who plans to study nursing at Ohio Northern University; Emily Horstman, an Ottawa-Glandorf graduate who will study nursing and medicine at The Ohio State University; and Addalyn Allen, a Wapakoneta graduate who will study nursing at Bowling Green State University in the fall.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Lima Public Library Book Reviews

The Magnificent Lives of Marjorie Post by Allison Pataki. “Mrs. Post, the President and First Lady are here to see you.” So begins another average evening for Marjorie Merriweather Post. Presidents have come and gone, but she has hosted them all. Growing up in the modest farmlands of Battle Creek, Michigan, Marjorie was inspired by a few simple rules: always think for yourself, never take success for granted, and work hard — even when deemed American royalty, even while covered in imperial diamonds.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

“Back to the Future 1969” race

WAPAKONETA — “Back to the Future 1969” is the third race in Wapakoneta’s “Moon Series,” and will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, August 27 at 202 Willipie St., Wapakoneta. The cost is $50: unation.com/event/10415218, or $120 to bundle all three races in June, July...
WAPAKONETA, OH
Lima News

Coldwater offers free “All Abilities Sports Camp”

COLDWATER — The District 8 Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) will be hosting its first two-day “All Abilities Sports Camp” from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 pm (check-in opens at 4:30pm) on Friday, July 8 and 9 a.m. to noon (check-in opens at 8:30am) Saturday, July 9th in the stadium at Coldwater High School, 310 N. Second St., Coldwater.
COLDWATER, OH
Lima News

Lima holds first CDBG hearing

LIMA — The Lima Economic Development Committee held a public hearing Monday to discuss which projects should qualify for Community Development Block Grant and HOME funds, the first of three public hearings planned after requests for CDBG funding exceeded available funds by $2.7 million. Lima is in the third...
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Defendants sentenced in Allen County courtrooms

LIMA — The following defendants were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. Barbara Mackin, 54, of Lima, was sentenced to two years probation for the attempted aggravated possession of drugs. Christian Bigelow, 24, of Cridersville, was sentenced to one year probation for the improper handling of firearms...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Plane crashes in field south of Bluffton Airport on Monday evening

BLUFFTON — According to the Findlay Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at approximately 5:18 p.m. Monday, a single plane crashed in a field south of the Bluffton Airport, 1080 Navajo Drive, Bluffton. Robert S. Searfoss, 48, of New Bavaria, Ohio, was flying a 1968 Cessna 172 when...
BLUFFTON, OH

