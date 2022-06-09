ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin Dells, WI

Vet Aid holding fundraiser event to raise money for Heat for Heroes

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 4 days ago
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — Vet Aid is hosting a car show and concert Saturday to raise money for the Heat for Heroes program.

The car show is set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Ho-Chunk Gaming Wisconsin Dells on Highway 12. The event will be held rain or shine; admission to the car show is free for spectators and $20 for participants.

A concert featuring Trace Adkins, Runaway June and Beth Kille Band is set for 5 p.m. at the casino. Tickets are $80 and include $15 in rewards play at the casino.

Ninety cents of every dollar donated will go to the Heat for Heroes campaign to help veterans, the elderly and the disabled stay safely in their homes.

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Tourism rebounding in Dane County, but still falls short of pre-pandemic levels

DANE COUNTY, Wis. — New data finds tourism is rebounding in Dane County, but remains short of pre-pandemic levels. Tourism spending in the county last year is up 34% from 2020, according to new state data released on Wednesday. While spending isn’t expected to reach pre-pandemic levels until 2023, the rise is still encouraging to Dane County businesses. President of Downtown...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Lithium-ion battery pops, sparks fire at Madison home

MADISON, Wis. — A lithium-ion battery sparked a fire at a Madison home early Saturday morning. Firefighters were sent to the 5200 block of Harbor Court just after 3:30 a.m. A resident was woken up by a loud popping noise in his bedroom. A lithium-ion battery, which was on a charger that was plugged into a wall outlet, could be seen popping, sparking and smoking.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Sun Prairie Farmers’ Market now accepting SNAP benefits

MADISON, Wis. — The Sun Prairie Farmers’ Market is now accepting SNAP benefits, giving more area residents easy access to fresh and local foods. In order to use their benefits, customers must stop by the market’s information booth with their EBT card to request a specific dollar amount to be used. Market staff will then give the customer market tokens in the amount they asked to withdraw. Customers can then use the tokens at vendors to buy their goods.
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

