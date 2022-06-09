Vet Aid holding fundraiser event to raise money for Heat for Heroes

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — Vet Aid is hosting a car show and concert Saturday to raise money for the Heat for Heroes program.

The car show is set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Ho-Chunk Gaming Wisconsin Dells on Highway 12. The event will be held rain or shine; admission to the car show is free for spectators and $20 for participants.

A concert featuring Trace Adkins, Runaway June and Beth Kille Band is set for 5 p.m. at the casino. Tickets are $80 and include $15 in rewards play at the casino.

Ninety cents of every dollar donated will go to the Heat for Heroes campaign to help veterans, the elderly and the disabled stay safely in their homes.

To learn more, click here. News 3 Now is a sponsor of the event.

To see a list of events happening in your area or to submit an event, visit the Channel 3000/Madison Magazine Community Calendar here.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.