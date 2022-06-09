ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bristol residents charged with animal cruelty due to poor living arrangements

By George Gandy
 4 days ago

SOUTH BRISTOL, N.Y. (WROC) — Officers of the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday they arrested two South Bristol residents with animal cruelty due to poor living arrangements in their residence on June 2.

Officers said they received reports that 60-year-old Robbin Harvey and 61-year-old Robert Pool created an unhealthy environment for the animals living at their residence due to their poor living conditions.

Officers executed a search warrant and found nine flea-infested dogs, four pigeons, three parrots, and a cockatiel living inside the residence. 15 goats, a goose, and a duck were found fenced out in their yard and were seized after officers discovered five dead goats and a chicken on the property.

30 animals found dead in animal rescue CEO’s SC home

The Town of South Bristol Code Enforcement Officer said the residence did have unsanitary and deplorable living conditions and condemned the location as a result of the investigation.

Pool and Harvey were arrested and charged with animal cruelty and failure to provide proper food and drink to an impounded animal. The two were issued an appearance ticket to appear in South Bristol Town Court at a later date.

Officers said the investigation is still continuing with more charges possible.

Officials from the Ontario County Humane Society are asking the public for help donating any dog, bird food (pigeon or parrot) or cleaning supplies to aid the recovered animals through their rehabilitation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

