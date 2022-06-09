ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

A beacon of hope in the shadow of Grenfell: Five years after the tragic fire, the boxing club which honed British heavyweight star Daniel Dubois - going for glory in Miami on Saturday - is thriving again

By Daniel Matthews
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Mick Delaney squeezes between the ropes and holds out a mitt-covered hand. He has been taking blows at the Dale Youth Boxing Club since the 1970s.

It was based in 'The Morgue' back then — a hall in Notting Hill, west London, that supposedly served a different purpose in wartime — equipped with four bits of rope and no canvas. These days, Dale Youth is a half-mile away, in a plush gym under the Westway flyover.

But Delaney's rules and routines haven't changed much. Still he won't leave without the floor being swept. Still the head coach gives up his life to craft champions in North Kensington — even two decades after leaving the area he called home. 'They say old habits die hard,' Delaney tells Sportsmail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LV85j_0g60bpfb00
Mick Delaney has crafted champions James DeGale, George Groves and Daniel Dubois

In recent times, however, the trainer has tweaked his commute. Now, en route to the gym, Delaney visits another of this club's former homes, another building now synonymous with tragedy and loss.

Dale Youth spent many years training inside Grenfell Tower. The scorched building's summit remains visible from the new gym doors. Delaney won't go too close now. Not since the aftermath of the fire in 2017, which killed 72 people including loved ones of his fighters.

'I drive round that way,' he says. 'Just to go past it.' Here, five minutes' walk away, the sole relic from Dale's old home are the honours boards, detailing the conveyor belt of talent that has made this one of Britain's most storied gyms. Among the names: James DeGale, George Groves and Daniel Dubois, who on Saturday challenges for a secondary version of the world heavyweight title.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kQZEj_0g60bpfb00
Delaney in front of the honours board that was salvaged from the gym inside Grenfell Tower 

A few days later, Delaney and Co will pause to mark five years since the tragedy that devastated this community. More turbulence and trauma has followed but Dale Youth fights on, forever in the shadow of death and destruction.

'It's a good thing that it's so close,' Groves says of the tower, which still looms over this interface of inequality where mansions and housing estates entwine. 'It is a reminder for them: this is where we are and where we are from.'

It is Tuesday. Seniors night. Just as it was five years ago. 'The night of the fire, we trained,' remembers Delaney, who grew up on these streets. By June 14, 2017, Dale had recently returned to Grenfell after a couple of years in a damp car park while the gym was refurbished and the building had a makeover. Or, as a dad once put it, 'They tarted it up, and stuck the cladding on'.

'We walked down there at 9.30pm, got in the car and drove home. Everything was quiet,' recalls Delaney. Come 5am, he was awoken by the news.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A61pV_0g60bpfb00
Former super-middleweight king George Groves goes down to the gym every Sunday to help

Groves, then a professional world champion, offered to come down and help. 'There's nothing you can do,' he was told.

Among those lost was Tony Disson, whose three sons boxed at Dale Youth. Tony helped to clean the gym. He called a friend as the fire raged and said: 'Tell my boys that I love them.'

On the memorial wall, a harrowing mosaic of artwork and scribbled tributes, his picture is surrounded by messages including: 'Happy Father's Day, love all your boys.' A young girl, who lived in the tower and came to the gym, lost her family; five relatives of a former coach perished too.

Then there were the unknown residents Delaney would pass every week. 'They'd give you a wave,' he recalls. One teenage boy, whose close friend died, was among the locals to join Dale Youth following the fire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ofyMb_0g60bpfb00
The club is now situated in a plush gym under the Westway flyover after their old site was destroyed in the Grenfell Tower disaster

Groves spent much of his amateur career at the foot of the tower. 'You could hear, feel, smell the club before you got there. The windows would be steamed up before you got through the door,' he remembers.

After tragedy struck, Delaney returned to the car park until the BBC show DIY SOS offered to rehouse them under the flyover. 'It was derelict,' Delaney recalls. But thanks to volunteers, Prince William and Dennis Wise — who provided a minibus and whose son boxed in the tower — the doors opened nine weeks later. A community centre was built next door. 'So it's now a little bit more than before,' says Groves.

Coach Lee Buckingham runs classes for Grenfell survivors and NHS sessions. Some are referred because of drink or drugs. Others need a confidence boost or just to leave the house. Some are 82. 'We're happy to let people use it,' says Delaney. 'As long as they leave it the way we do.'

To think Delaney almost packed it all in after the fire. 'For a few weeks, I thought, "I've served my time"... then I thought, "No, I will carry on. Because those kids, they're waiting for you to open that gym."'

He adds: 'I was born and bred in North Kensington and when I was growing up, there were so many kids getting in trouble, I'm not saying they're innocents round here now...' But, for just £2.50 a week, kids might take another path.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UFEnE_0g60bpfb00
Daniel Dubois' Miami showdown with Trevor Bryan on Saturday night is the talk of the gym

This place has always been about more than its most famous sons. For Delaney's seniors, though, Grenfell is added motivation. 'They're more ambitious now than ever,' he says. 'What happened that evening proved how precious life is to people.'

Volunteers like him, meanwhile, glue this club together. Groves comes down every Sunday to help — new joiners don't often realise they're doing pads with a former super-middleweight king.

'I'd be wrong to say that I'm doing this purely to give back,' says Groves. 'Honestly, it gives me tremendous joy.' The chance to see Delaney is another lure. They travelled the world together. Some memories hang in the coach's upstairs office; many were left in Grenfell.

Groves recalls trips to Las Vegas where they'd bump into Mike Tyson. 'This is before he was soft, gooey and friendly,' says Groves. 'If he hadn't had his medication yet, he might bark at you!'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DBXSe_0g60bpfb00
Delaney talks to Sportsmail's Daniel Matthews in his office at the gym in North Kensington

Dubois hopped between several gyms in London. 'But this one really stands out,' he once said. No wonder Delaney gets a 'cuddle' whenever they cross paths. The heavyweight was 'every bit as good' as Groves or DeGale as a youngster. Now his Miami showdown with Trevor Bryan is the talk of the gym.

In this community, meanwhile, the fight goes on. For justice. For better days. Among the jarring sights between Grenfell and the gym is a food bank. And yet Delaney insists one of the UK's worst modern disasters has brought people closer. 'It can only get stronger and stronger,' he adds.

Throughout it all, Dale Youth has been a beacon of rebirth. 'It still has that soul that an amateur boxing club needs,' says Groves. 'That can only be through the people who run it.'

And by remaining bound to your roots. 'There was talk years ago about moving,' adds Groves. The response? 'This is our spot, this is where we are, we don't want to move... they're not interested in franchising or going global. They're the Dale Youth — they want to stay where they are and keep churning out champions.'

TV: Daniel Dubois v Trevor Bryan LIVE on BT Sport 1, coverage starts at 7pm.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Tom Cruise 'splits from girlfriend Hayley Atwell' weeks after she supported him at Top Gun: Maverick premiere as they decide they're 'better as friends'

Tom Cruise has reportedly split from his girlfriend Hayley Atwell for the second time. The Top Gun: Maverick star, 59, and his Mission: Impossible 7 co-star, 40, have parted ways after recently reconciling following their first split in September of 2021, according to The Sun. A source told the publication,...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Rebel Wilson breaks her silence over Australian newspaper's attempt to 'out' her before she went public with new girlfriend Ramona Agruma – as it faces a wave of criticism for accusing the star of 'gazumping' their story

Rebel Wilson has broken her silence about claims she was going to be 'outed' by a newspaper before she went public with her new girlfriend Ramona Agruma. The Hollywood actress came out on Friday with a gushing Instagram post announcing her new love of six months, to the delight of her 11.1 million followers.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Degale
Person
Mike Tyson
Person
Trevor Bryan
Person
Prince William
Daily Mail

'They are ripping my family apart all over again': Mother of newlywed, 23, who was shot dead by her abusive father slams BBC for creating a series based on the tragedy

The mother of a young woman who was brutally murdered just weeks after getting married has hit out at the BBC for referencing the tragedy in a new series. Anne MacPherson says her family is being forced to relive their trauma as BBC's Sherwood depicts a storyline based on the shotgun killing of her 23-year-old daughter Chanel Taylor in 2004.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Drama at mega-money LIV Golf Tour event as a fan is left sprawled on the ground after being struck by an errant tee shot from Peter Uihlein... before the coverage shows the smiling man back on his feet to accept souvenir!

American Peter Uihlein accidentally struck a fan with a wayward tee shot in the third round of the first event of the controversial LIV Invitational Series. Uihlein's drive hit the unsuspecting punter on the side of the fairway on the course at Centurion Club in St Albans. Video footage from...
GOLF
Daily Mail

DEREK LAWRENSON: 'Greed Jacket' Phil Mickelson is braced for abuse from an unforgiving Brookline crowd during the US Open and has been criticised for being a 'Saudi Stooge' after taking part in the LIV Series

For 30 years he has been the darling of the US Open crowd. Now, in what might prove his final appearance, Phil Mickelson is bracing himself for a rather different reception this week before a Boston fan base with a merciless reputation for pouncing on any weakness. The locals were...
BROOKLINE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amateur Boxing#British
Daily Mail

Blind stroke survivor's bid for a guide dog is blocked because footpath to her home is damaged and blocked by overgrown shrubs that make it 'unsuitable'

A 68-year-old blind stroke survivor has been refused a much-needed guide dog after her local council failed to sort out the half-mile long footpath blocked by overgrown shrubs. Janice Parker, from Chelmsford, Essex, has slammed councillors for failing to act on the dangerous footpath on Baker's Lane, which is her...
PETS
Daily Mail

Sarah Ferguson is a vision in an emerald green velvet and silk gown as she shows solidarity with Ukraine with yellow and blue pin at star-studded Filming Italy Festival 2022

Sarah Ferguson looked sensational in an emerald green gown as she attended the Filming Italy Festival 2022 red carpet in Santa Margherita di Pula on Sunday. The Duchess of York, 62, resembled a goddess in the velvet and silk dress, that showed off her lovely figure. She added a pair...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

Prime suspect in murder of Suzy Lamplugh is on his deathbed in prison as family plead with him to 'tell us what happened, if he does know'

The prime suspect in Britain's biggest ever missing person's inquiry is on his deathbed, sparking hopes from the family that he might finally reveal anything he knows. John Cannan, 68, who is already serving 35 years in prison for a separate murder, was named as the prime suspect by police in the disappearance of Suzy Lamplugh, 25, in Fulham, West London, in July 1986.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
BBC
Daily Mail

Ex-Army commando, 35, who stabbed neighbours to death with ceremonial dagger in parking row was 'triggered' by their garden security light into believing he was back in a 'war zone' moments before killing, court hears

An ex-commando who stabbed his neighbours to death told a jury today that he was 'triggered' by a security light into thinking he was back in a 'war zone'. Collin Reeves, 35, killed Stephen and Jennifer Chapple in their home in Taunton, Somerset on November 21 last year as their two sons slept upstairs.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Top chef and founder of iconic Sydney fusion burger chain mysteriously dies at the age of 38 - two years after assaulting his girlfriend in a jealous rage: 'Words can barely express our grief'

A Sydney chef who has worked in Michelin star restaurants throughout the United Kingdom and Canada has died. Kerby Craig unexpectedly died on June 9, just days before the 10 year anniversary of launching his Japanese fusion burger chain, Ume. 'Words can barely express our grief,' a tribute posted to...
RESTAURANTS
Daily Mail

British boxing promoter Eddie Hearn to weigh up Huni's world title shot prospects in heavyweight clash against Joe Goodall in Brisbane

British boxing promoter Eddie Hearn will be ringside to gauge the heavyweight world title prospects of Justis Huni in his boxing return. Huni on Wednesday will break an almost year-long fighting drought against fellow undefeated Brisbane talent Joe Goodall in a bout regarded as the country's biggest heavyweight duel since 1908.
COMBAT SPORTS
Daily Mail

Australia's shootout 'hero' Andrew Redmayne is hailed by Mark Bosnich, as manager Graham Arnold is praised for his 'courage' and 'cojones' after subbing keeper on in extra-time of World Cup play-off win over Peru

Substitute goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne was the hero as Australia secured their place at the World Cup by prevailing past Peru. The intercontinental play-off, which took place in Qatar, was goalless after extra-time, with Redmayne saving the decisive spot-kick from Peru's Alex Valera as Australia won 5-4 on penalties. Before each...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Chris Kirchner's bid to buy Derby County is officially DEAD in the water as the EFL lose faith in administrators Quantuma to successfully navigate the troubled club into the hands of new owners - with players now fearing Wayne Rooney will leave

Chris Kirchner's bid to buy Derby has finally collapsed leaving the remaining players fearing for the future of boss Wayne Rooney. The US businessman's attempt to complete a takeover has been in severe doubt since last week and it is now understood to have no chance of being revived. Rooney...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Socceroos hero's wife 'rips' their one-year-old daughter out of bed after 'unbelievable' win and reveals the story behind THAT celebration - as the world reacts to thrilling shootout

The wife of the hero goalkeeper who secured the Socceroos a fifth consecutive World Cup has led wild celebrations back home. The Socceroos are through to the final 32 once again after substitute goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne saved two of Peru's shots in a dramatic penalty shoot-out, sparking euphoric scenes across the Australia.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

406K+
Followers
42K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy