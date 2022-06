As was pointed out multiple times after their Game 6 elimination, the New York Rangers took one too many steps into a long postseason. The Rangers loss at the hands of the Tampa Bay Lightning came in their 20th playoff contest in 40 days. Simply put, even for a young team like the Blueshirts, it was just too much hockey in a short amount of time.

