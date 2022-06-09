Youth Empowerment Source giving away clothes Saturday

Related
WMDT.com
Higher Ground Outreach cleans up Tent City
GEORGETOWN, Del. – Higher Ground Outreach held a clean up day for the homeless tent city in Georgetown. The group, made up of two volunteers from Higher Ground and four of the residents in tent city, removed a total of 80 bags. We want to hear your good news,...
WDEL 1150AM
Wilmington's Northwest youth get a new opportunity to enjoy being outside
Kids in the Northwest section of the city saw a new outdoor attraction unveiled Friday across the street from the Wilmington Police Athletic League. "Bring the kids up, because that's what today's about. It's about them," said state Sen. Darius Brown Friday, June 10, 2022. "They are our main attraction this afternoon...as we celebrate today."
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore Humane Society has a special pup named "Bubba" looking for a new home
Joining us with a pet looking for a new forever home is Kim Toxie from the Baltimore Humane Society. She has a special dog named "Bubba" that she wants to show off and more on a special event they are holding.
WDEL 1150AM
A kindness tsunami | Wilmington girl, 8, finalist in national competition she hopes Delaware can help her win
An 8-year-old Wilmington girl is hoping Delawareans' collective kindness will help push her into the winning spot for a national competition. Ariyana Kurpad is one of seven finalists left in the National Kindness Speech Contest from Think Kindness, a competition featuring students between the ages of 5 and 18. Her speech as of Monday morning had about 800 votes, good enough for second place but roughly 160 votes behind the lead at the time. She's doing so well with good reason; Kurpad's message is one that resonates.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Four Places to Eat Crabs in Ocean City, Maryland
Blue crabs are a Maryland staple, and there's no better place to eat them than Ocean City. If you want to enjoy a pile of fresh steamed crabs covered in Old Bay, there are plenty of seafood restaurants in Ocean City where you can enjoy them. Here are four seafood restaurants in Ocean City where you can eat steamed Maryland Blue Crabs.
WMDT.com
Salisbury church holds vigil for gun violence
SALISBURY, Md. – Maryland State Police and Lower Eastern Shore county officials are holding a public hearing on Monday to discuss police responses to gun violence. Their goal is to prevent a communication breakdown like the one in Uvalde that lead to police waiting to enter the building while the shooter was still inside. The meeting will take place Monday at 6 PM in the First Baptist Church parking lot in Salisbury. Their reverend says they have been in communication with police and assured that any active shooter situation will be dealt with as quickly as possible by officers. Their goal now is to educate the public on who to call and what to be on the lookout for.
Cape Gazette
KarmaFest coming to Hudson Fields July 30-31
KarmaFest Summer Sun Fest, a holistic, psychic and yoga festival, will be held Saturday and Sunday, July 30 and 31, at Hudson Fields near Milton. KarmaFest provides the holistic community and the increasing number of people who are interested in holistic healing practices a safe place to come together to learn, grow and celebrate.
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Governor Hogan Claims ‘Battle of the Crab Cakes’ Prize from Governor Carney, Visits Ocean City Boardwalk for 2022 OC Air Show
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today (Sunday) joined Delaware Governor John Carney for a celebratory crab cake lunch before continuing his six-day tour of the Eastern Shore with stops at the Ocean City Boardwalk and the 2022 OC Air Show. Battle of the Crab Cakes. Governor Hogan crossed the border...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Your guide to Delaware fireworks, and so Fourth
Most Delaware places known for Fourth of July fireworks and other Independence Day activities have announced their plans. Organizers consistently ask for people to arrive early and leave late, and the Delaware Department of Transportation warns that many events close roads, too. Dusk is about 9:05 p.m. on the Fourth, but fireworks could start as late as 9:30. Here’s ... Read More
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Seafood Restaurants on Dewey Beach DE
- If you are looking for the best seafood in Dewey Beach, look no further. Woody's Dewey Beach is a local favorite, and you can try the world's best crab cake. You can also try craft beer at Dewey Beer Co. or visit Nalu Surf Bar and Grill for a tropical delight. The best seafood in Dewey Beach is served all day and night at these local establishments.
Mom Corrupts Children Convincing Them To Steal Shoes From PA Thrift Store: Police
A central Pennsylvania mother has been arrested for corrupting her own children by having them steal from a local thrift store, police say. Quarryville police have been investigating the theft of shoes by children at the New Hope Community Closet, located at 128 Townsedge Dr. in East Drumore Township, which happened on May 16, according to a release by the department.
Alert Issued For Missing Teen In Harford County
Law enforcement agencies in Maryland are seeking the public’s assistance in tracking down a missing teen who was reported missing over the weekend. An alert was issued by the Harford County Sheriff’s Office regarding Braxton Michael Copenhaver, 13, who was last seen at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 12 in the area of Albantowne Way in Edgewood.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tanger Outlets Rehoboth Beach Announces Opening of Salt Life
Tanger Outlets Rehoboth Beach announces the addition of Salt Life to its dynamic retail roster, bringing another beloved outdoor lifestyle brand to local shoppers. The 2,497-square-foot store is now open at Tanger Surfside in Suite 123, near Steve Madden. Salt Life joins other activewear stores at the center, including Champion, Adidas, Reebok, Skechers and Puma.
WTOP
Grant aims to bring fresh food to Md., Delaware food deserts
Editor’s note: About $200,000 will go to open a grocery story in the town of Indian Head in Charles County, Maryland. This story has been updated. Several communities in the D.C. region are food deserts — areas with little or no access to fresh food. However, some new grant money will soon help alleviate the problem.
WBOC
Fire Heavily Damages Home in Kent County, Md.
ROCK HALL, Md.- Authorities are investigating a Saturday afternoon fire that caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage to a home in Kent County, Md. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened at around 2 p.m. at a two-story home located at 5791 S. Hawthorne Ave. in Rock Hall.
delawarepublic.org
The Wilmington Public Library was honored with a prestigious award
The Wilmington Public Library is one of the 2022 winners of the National Medal of Museum and Library Service, chosen as one of the 3 libraries out of 15 finalists to receive the reward. The medal is the nation’s highest honor given to libraries and museums, rewarding the institutions that...
Cape Gazette
Rock the Boat gala to benefit Overfalls Foundation Oct. 9
The Overfalls Foundation will host Rock the Boat, a gala fundraiser, from 6 to 9 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 9, at Baywood Greens Ballroom. Guests will enjoy live music and dancing to the upbeat tunes of the popular band Hot Sauce, heavy hors d'oeuvres, cake and a cash bar. There will also be a live auction of exciting items and experiences such as a night for two at the Hard Rock in Atlantic City that includes dinner, accommodations, and a show. Tickets go on sale on Saturday, July 16, via Eventbrite.
Rampant Swarm Of Teens Attack Victim, Steal Shoes In Anne Arundel
A mob of teenagers are on the loose after attacking and stealing the belongings of a juvenile in Pasadena, authorities say. A group of around 12 juveniles harassed and jumped the victim on the the 8400 block of Fort Smallwood Road around 8:45 p.m., Saturday, June 11, according Anne Arundel Police.
Delaware man dies while competing in 'Escape the Cape Triathlon' at Jersey Shore
Authorities say that lifeguards noticed the man was in distress near the finish of the swimming portion of the event.
Bay Sees Second Major Marina Fire in 3 Days
Just three days after a fire at Podickory Point marina on the Bay’s Western Shore destroyed two boats and damaged three more, a large marina fire broke out at Great Oak Landing Marina on the Eastern Shore. On Sunday around 2 a.m., a 42-foot powerboat caught fire at the...
Cecil Whig
Easton, MD
2K+
Followers
878
Post
321K+
Views
ABOUT
The Cecil Whig is a local newspaper that covers Cecil County, Maryland since 1841. It is the oldest newspaper on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, publishes Wednesday and Friday, and online at www.CecilDaily.comhttps://www.cecildaily.com/
Comments / 0