As need grows, Charlotte nonprofit asking for transportation upgrade

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte nonprofit that connects people to basic needs without leaving their home is asking for help to continue its mission.

Judi Brown founded Project 70Forward in 2018. It helps people with disabilities navigate services to get necessities like food an housing.

Brown bounces around Charlotte in her mobile office, a 2007 maroon Chrysler mini van. She jumps between more than a dozen neighborhoods, like Grier Heights and Hidden Valley, helping hundreds of people.

“Housing, transportation to the doctor, paperwork that I didn’t understand, she’s helped me fill that out,” said April Hall, a cancer patient receiving assistance from Brown and Project 70Forward.

As the need has grown, Brown’s van has struggled to keep up, so the nonprofit is asking for the public’s help to fund new wheels.

>> In the video at the top of this page, Channel 9 reporter Anthony Kustura shares the scope of Project 70Forward’s work and the aid requested to keep the show on the road.

On Saturday, the nonprofit will have an event to raise money for the new van. Click here for more information.

(WATCH BELOW: Nonprofits offer help for families in south Charlotte forced to leave home)

©2022 Cox Media Group