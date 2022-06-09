ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tigard, OR

This Tigard school garden has helped students dig into learning for more than 20 years

By Dennis Peck
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Gardening is, perhaps, the very definition of hands-on learning for young students because it’s hard to...

www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Oregonian

63% of homeless Portlanders report suffering from mental health issues and say they need more help: False promises survey

In the summer of 2021, Nova Honey believed she was being hunted by the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency. She was scared for her life and desperate for help. The now 23-year-old, who was experiencing homelessness at the time, believed the CIA drugged her water bottle. She remembers the world getting louder as if a crowd of voices was swelling around her. It hurt her ears and, sometimes, the voices would tell her to harm herself – several times she sat in the middle of the road on Portland’s eastside waiting to be hit by a car, waiting for everything to disappear.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portland to conduct large homeless sweeps citywide after testing strategy in Old Town

One month after Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler ordered an unprecedented sweep of homeless encampments in Old Town, he has declared he intends to use similar strategies citywide. Wheeler announced the new plan at a press conference Monday where the Old Town Community Association provided an update on actions the group asked the city to take to make the neighborhood safer and more business friendly.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Other tragedies need exposure, too

There were about 1,000 drug overdose deaths in Oregon last year. In March, two Portland teens died from suspected fentanyl overdoses. Portland had more than 90 homicides in 2021 and is on pace to surpass that this year. Are these events not in some way just as tragic? Should we post graphic video or photos of these victims (“Letter from the editor: Should we publish graphic images to focus attention on mass shootings?,” June 5)? Or how about posting regular videos of the homeless having some sort of mental breakdown that would equally amuse and perhaps force changes in policy?
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tigard, OR
Lifestyle
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
City
Tigard, OR
The Oregonian

It’s the Portland Rose Festival’s big day: Grand Floral Parade time, route, weather and events

The Portland Rose Festival’s Spirit Mountain Casino Grand Floral Parade is making its way through Portland’s east side this cloudy Saturday morning. In a big change for the finale of the annual Rose Festival, the Grand Floral Parade will run half its usual length, just two miles from Memorial Coliseum to Lloyd Center, and will remain on the east side of the Willamette River.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portland mother of 5 slain in Eastbank Esplanade shooting ‘wasn’t afraid of anything’

Growing up, Ash Smith was the fearless sort — whether that meant chasing after a 500-pound pig on the family farm or cutting her own hair with just a razor blade. Born and raised in and around St. Louis, Missouri, Smith died on the streets of Portland, where she was fatally shot May 8 at the conclusion of a festive drum circle held in a parking lot near the Eastbank Esplanade.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portland, Vancouver under flood warning as riverbank trails fill with water

After the wettest late spring season in nearly 80 years, the Portland area is feeling the effect of record-breaking precipitation. Incessant rain over the weekend and melting snowpack in the north surged the Columbia River water level from its normal 12 feet bank to about 16 feet, causing the local National Weather Service office to issue a flood warning this week for parks and trails in Clark and Multnomah counties. The warning is in effect until Wednesday.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Miss Juneteenth Oregon 2022 is Fatima Brotherson-Erriche of Beaverton

Fatima Brotherson-Erriche of Beaverton was crowned the 2022 Miss Juneteenth Oregon during a pageant held Sunday at Alberta Abbey in Northeast Portland. Brotherson-Erriche, 17, will be a senior at Oregon Charter Academy this fall. She enjoys playing soccer and volunteering in her local Muslim community by running youth programs and helping organize events.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Garden#Vegetable Garden#Elementary School#Hands On Learning
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Yes, show graphic photos

The June 5 “Letter from the editor: Should we publish graphic images to focus attention on mass shootings?” was a very thoughtful column. it gave me pause where I hadn’t paused before reading it. So, thank you. Nevertheless, I am still squarely on the side of showing the photos (as long as the families approve), because I don’t believe we will collectively wake up as a nation until that happens. We need to legislate the hell out of guns. More than cars, more than alcohol, more than tobacco, more than marijuana. The only purpose for a gun is to murder another person or living creature. At least those other things have some other purpose. I’m not sure that matters, either. It is past time for us to pass sensible gun legislation, and yes, let’s call it what it is – gun restrictions in this country. It’s criminal that this has gone on so long.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Metro League softball: Player, coach of the year and all-league teams

Oregon athletes are getting their postseason honors now that the spring 2022 season has come to an end. Westview and Mountainside split the Metro League title in 2022. The Wildcats ending the season with a 19-9 record and falling to Barlow in the first round of the state tournament. The Mavericks’ season ended with a 19-8 record and losing to Bend in the state second round.
BEAVERTON, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
The Oregonian

Portland is seeing its wettest April, May and early June on record

It’s not your imagination: Portland is experiencing the wettest April, May and early June of any time in at least the past 81 years. The National Weather Service said it measured 12.23 inches of rain at Portland International Airport from April 1 through Sunday mid-morning. Records date to 1941 at PDX. The last comparable wet stretch was 2010, when the city tallied 11.87 inches of precipitation.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Suspected driver arrested in fatal hit-and-run in Tigard, police say

Tigard police arrested a man in a deadly hit-and-run crash that struck two pedestrians in March. Toma Matisoff, 28, was arrested just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday and charged in the crash that killed 57-year-old Karen Kain and hospitalized her 86-year-old mother. The women were crossing Southwest Hall Boulevard at Lucille Court on March 4.
TIGARD, OR
The Oregonian

Les Schwab Bowl implementing big changes for 2022

The Les Schwab Bowl will look very different when the football game is played in July. The game, which has featured some of the best high school seniors in the state in the past, will now include underclassmen on the roster. The game will also move from a North vs. South geographical matchup to “Team Columbia” vs. “Team Willamette format.
The Oregonian

Black guest at Portland DoubleTree attending diversity conference says workers racially profiled him

A top diversity administrator at Syracuse University strolled back into the lobby of his hotel after an early morning walk while in Portland for a national conference on race. That’s when Quincy Bufkin said things got ugly at the DoubleTree in the Lloyd District, the same hotel where another racial profiling encounter four years ago involving another Black man spurred a $10 million lawsuit.
The Oregonian

Clackamas County finishes processing ballots

Clackamas County finished processing ballots for the May primary by the statutory deadline Monday despite a printing error affecting tens of thousands of ballots and a bungled response from officials that caused significant delays in results in the weeks after the election. County Clerk Sherry Hall reported Monday afternoon that...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
77K+
Followers
42K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy