Brookville, PA

Registered sex offender caught with child porn, police say

By Alexis Loya
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WwuQv_0g60Zo1q00

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. ( WTAJ ) — A Brookville man is behind bars after police reportedly found multiple videos of prepubescent boys engaging in sexual activity uploaded to his Google Photos account.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l9spX_0g60Zo1q00
22-year-old Michael Little (photo via PA State Police)

In 2021, state police began their investigation into 22-year-old Michael Frances Little after receiving reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) that he had uploaded eight videos containing child porn to Google Photos, according to charges filed. Google Photos is a photo and video syncing and backup service.

Reality TV’s Josh Duggar gets 12 years in child porn case

The NCMEC received their information from Google on May 11, 21 and 24 of 2021.

Investigators noted they obtained a search warrant and were able to locate the videos in Little’s Google account in March. They also allegedly found an additional video of child porn that was uploaded to the same account using the same IP address that was provided by the NCMEC. It was listed as “deleted,” according to police. In total, nine videos of child porn were reportedly found associated with Little’s account.

Little was arraigned Wednesday by the Honorable District Judge David B. Inzana on a slew of felony child porn charges. He was sent to Jefferson County Prison after failing to post his $10,000 bail.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 14.

Little was registered as a sex offender on March 26, 2019, for a previous child porn case, according to the Pennsylvania Megan’s Law website. For more information on Little, click here .

WTAJ

