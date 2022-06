Bob Saget makes a posthumous appearance on Sunday night's episode of Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?, offering his longtime friend some dating advice. In the episode, Glaser talks about getting back together with her ex-boyfriend Chris Convy but asks Saget, who died in January, whether she should "get back out there." Via FaceTime, Saget tells her that when he met his wife Kelly, he didn't think he would "meet anybody ever again." Recalls Saget, "We met through a mutual friend, and then two weeks later, we were in Vegas on our first date."

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO