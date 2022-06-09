ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Father and son from Battle Ground set to accept plea deals in Jan. 6 riot

By The Associated Press
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
PORTLAND — A father and son from southwest Battle Ground, Wash., are set to accept plea deals with federal prosecutors for entering the U.S. Capitol with a pro-Trump mob during the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection. Jeff and Jeremy Grace appeared in selfie photos inside and outside the Capitol...

truecrimedaily

Washington man arrested for allegedly fatally shooting mother of 9 on her birthday

SPANAWAY, Wash. (TCD) -- A 40-year-old man was taken into custody for allegedly shooting and killing a mother who was at a gas station and got struck by crossfire. According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, May 26, at 8:50 p.m., deputies responded to a call about a woman shot at a gas station on the 17400 block of Pacific Avenue South. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, but she passed away from her injuries.
WWEEK

Readers Respond to a Gun Policy Reversal by Betsy Johnson

The ideas conference TEDxPortland and gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson are in a tight race for who had the worse week. Johnson’s unscheduled May 27 appearance at TEDx prompted jeers from the crowd outraged by her votes against gun control bills, a sudden effort by Johnson to shift her position on the issue (One Question, WW, June 1), and seven complaints to the Oregon Department of Justice about whether TEDx violated tax laws barring nonprofits from participating in political campaigns. (The Justice Department forwarded the complaints to the IRS.) Here’s what our readers had to say:
Driver charged with vehicular homicide in Battle Ground crash

BATTLE GROUND Wash. (KPTV) – A driver has been charged following a crash last Thursday in Battle Ground that killed one, the City of Battle Ground announced Monday. Robert T. McIntyre, 49, has been charged with one count of vehicular homicide and one count of vehicular assault. The two-vehicle...
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Yes, show graphic photos

The June 5 “Letter from the editor: Should we publish graphic images to focus attention on mass shootings?” was a very thoughtful column. it gave me pause where I hadn’t paused before reading it. So, thank you. Nevertheless, I am still squarely on the side of showing the photos (as long as the families approve), because I don’t believe we will collectively wake up as a nation until that happens. We need to legislate the hell out of guns. More than cars, more than alcohol, more than tobacco, more than marijuana. The only purpose for a gun is to murder another person or living creature. At least those other things have some other purpose. I’m not sure that matters, either. It is past time for us to pass sensible gun legislation, and yes, let’s call it what it is – gun restrictions in this country. It’s criminal that this has gone on so long.
The Oregonian

Suspected driver arrested in fatal hit-and-run in Tigard, police say

Tigard police arrested a man in a deadly hit-and-run crash that struck two pedestrians in March. Toma Matisoff, 28, was arrested just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday and charged in the crash that killed 57-year-old Karen Kain and hospitalized her 86-year-old mother. The women were crossing Southwest Hall Boulevard at Lucille Court on March 4.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Pierce County deputy on the run since being charged with felony arrested in California

A Pierce County sheriff’s deputy charged with a felony in May for trashing his family home was arrested last week in California and fired by the department Wednesday. Michael A. Phipps, 49, is suspected of causing at least $50,000 in damage to his and his wife’s Eatonville home in May, according to court documents. He faces a charge of first-degree malicious mischief, a class B felony. A bench warrant was issued for his arrest last month.
The Oregonian

Portland mother of 5 slain in Eastbank Esplanade shooting ‘wasn’t afraid of anything’

Growing up, Ash Smith was the fearless sort — whether that meant chasing after a 500-pound pig on the family farm or cutting her own hair with just a razor blade. Born and raised in and around St. Louis, Missouri, Smith died on the streets of Portland, where she was fatally shot May 8 at the conclusion of a festive drum circle held in a parking lot near the Eastbank Esplanade.
Chronicle

Winlock Woman Sentenced in Connection to Fatal Shooting of Clark County Deputy

In front of a courtroom packed with uniformed law enforcement officers and others in memorial sweatshirts, a woman was sentenced Friday to six years in prison for her role in the July shooting death of Clark County sheriff's Sgt. Jeremy Brown. Lani Kraabell looked at Jill Brown, with tears in...
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Other tragedies need exposure, too

There were about 1,000 drug overdose deaths in Oregon last year. In March, two Portland teens died from suspected fentanyl overdoses. Portland had more than 90 homicides in 2021 and is on pace to surpass that this year. Are these events not in some way just as tragic? Should we post graphic video or photos of these victims (“Letter from the editor: Should we publish graphic images to focus attention on mass shootings?,” June 5)? Or how about posting regular videos of the homeless having some sort of mental breakdown that would equally amuse and perhaps force changes in policy?
The Times

Tigard police make arrest in fatal hit-and-run collision

Last night, police arrested Toma Matisoff, the Tigard man they believe is responsible for running over Karen Kain.Tigard police have arrested the man they believe was involved in a deadly March 4 hit-and-run crash that killed a Tigard woman and injured the woman's mother. Toma Matisoff, 28, a Tigard resident, was arrested overnight in connection with the collision that killed 57-year-old Karen Kain, and severely injured her 86-year-old mother. They believe Matisoff was driving down Southwest Hall Boulevard near Lucille Court when he struck the pair, who were crossing the street, before fleeing. "In the time since the...
The Oregonian

Readers respond: End sister-city tie with Khabarovsk

Thank you for the June 4 article “Portland should break sister-city tie with Russian city, Ukraine’s president tells mayors.” Sister Cities International claims Portland’s tie fosters international friendship through cultural and educational exchange. Perhaps 34 years ago, when we initiated this tie during Mikhail Gorbachev’s opening of Russian society and freeing its press from Stalin’s totalitarian controls, international friendship could improve both sister cities. Not today. Changed times call for changed relationships.
