SALT LAKE CITY — Nine of Utah's 29 counties have reached the medium community level for COVID-19, up from just three a week ago. The updated map from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows about a third of U.S. counties are at the cautionary level, including Salt Lake, Summit, Weber, Grand, San Juan, Piute, Garfield, Kane and Washington counties in Utah. The rest of Utah's counties remain at the low level.

UTAH STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO