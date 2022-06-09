ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, MI

Wackerly at Swede to reopen on Friday, June 17

By Midland Daily News
Midland Daily News
Midland Daily News
 4 days ago
The City of Midland Engineering Department expects the Swede at Wackerly intersection, which is currently closed, to be reopened on Friday, June 17 with...

Midland Daily News’ website, OurMidland.com, offers community news, wire reports, business, sports and entertainment.

