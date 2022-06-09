A Closer Look: WOWL

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Monday. After a decent weekend with sunshine for part of it, but showers for other parts, we’re looking at a gloomy day ahead for the day today. A low pressure system is currently sitting to our north and west, which will bring a cold front to the region later this afternoon. This will result in some more showers and possibly thunderstorms during the afternoon and into the evening, before tapering off during the overnight hours and heading into tomorrow morning. It’s during this time that we could also see some patchy fog develop through the overnight hours heading into this morning. Tomorrow looks to be another day featuring clouds and isolated showers, as the low pressure stalls to our east during the day. Once this low finally starts moving again tomorrow night, the showers will begin to wrap up, and eventually clouds and fog will break heading into the day Wednesday.

PRESQUE ISLE, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO