Madawaska, ME

A Closer Look: WOWL

By Brian Bouchard
wagmtv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADAWASKA, Maine (WAGM) - Recently WAGM has been bringing you special stories done by our friends at WOWL, which is Madawaska’s Student Supported Local Access television station. As the school year comes to a close, Brian Bouchard paid a visit to see how the year went for the...

Comments / 0

wagmtv.com

Northern Maine Soap Box Derby returns

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) -The annual Northern Maine Soap Box derby makes it return after having a two year hiatus because of the pandemic. WAGM Isaac Potter was in Houlton and has the story. The last time the Northern Maine Soap Box derby was held was in June of 2019. After...
HOULTON, ME
wagmtv.com

Lack of Lodging in Houlton for Shriners Convention

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) - The Anah Temple Shriners will be hosting the summer ceremonial later this month in Houlton. But with the lack of lodging in the area, it has caused issues for Shriners finding a place to stay. Our WAGM reporter Isaac Potter has the story. Many Shriners will...
HOULTON, ME
wagmtv.com

Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Monday. After a decent weekend with sunshine for part of it, but showers for other parts, we’re looking at a gloomy day ahead for the day today. A low pressure system is currently sitting to our north and west, which will bring a cold front to the region later this afternoon. This will result in some more showers and possibly thunderstorms during the afternoon and into the evening, before tapering off during the overnight hours and heading into tomorrow morning. It’s during this time that we could also see some patchy fog develop through the overnight hours heading into this morning. Tomorrow looks to be another day featuring clouds and isolated showers, as the low pressure stalls to our east during the day. Once this low finally starts moving again tomorrow night, the showers will begin to wrap up, and eventually clouds and fog will break heading into the day Wednesday.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
wagmtv.com

Van Buren/Wisdom celebrate first Regional Tennis Title.

VAN BUREN, Maine (WAGM) - The Van Buren/Wisdom boys tennis team captured the Northern Regional title for the first time earlier this week. The Crusaders played for the State title on Saturday in South Portland. (Xavier Deschaine):” When we won it it felt great. We lost to them last year...
VAN BUREN, ME

