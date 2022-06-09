ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caribou County, ID

Three people die, one injured in three separate East Idaho crashes Wednesday

By By Shelbie Harris
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G8HlP_0g60Z13c00

Three people died and one juvenile was injured in three separate East Idaho wrecks on Wednesday.

Caribou County sheriff’s deputies and emergency medical personnel around 1:50 a.m. Wednesday were dispatched to Bailey Creek Road just south of Soda Springs for the report of a single-vehicle rollover crash.

Upon arrival, sheriff’s deputies discovered a 2003 Toyota pickup had left the west side of the roadway and had rolled several times, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The only occupant of the vehicle, Lisa Sherman, 55, of Soda Springs, had been thrown from the vehicle.

Sherman was transported to the Caribou Medical Center via ground ambulance and subsequently flown by helicopter ambulance to Portnuef Medical Center in Pocatello, but she succumbed to her injuries later that morning, the sheriff’s office said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office.

“Our condolences go out to the family as they deal with this difficult time,” the sheriff’s office said.

At about 10:30 a.m., the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office received notification from the Lincoln County, Wyoming, Sheriff of an ATV accident that had occurred in Idaho approximately 9.5 miles southeast of Afton, Wyoming.

Lincoln County Search and Rescue was activated and responded to assist Caribou County.

It was determined the operator of the ATV, Lance Bateman, 63, of Etna, Wyoming had died at the scene prior to EMS arrival, according to the sheriff’s office.

The ATV had rolled down a sharp embankment while Bateman was mending fences, said the sheriff’s office, adding that Bateman had been working by himself at the time of the accident.

“The Caribou County Sheriff’s Office extends it condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Bateman during this difficult time,” the sheriff’s office said.

Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal vehicle collision that occurred at 6:56 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 15 at milepost 140 in Jefferson County.

Jeffrey Blane Powell, 35, of Idaho Falls was driving a Chevrolet Silverado southbound in the northbound lanes of Interstate 15 near milepost 140 when he collided with a juvenile driving a GMC Sierra pickup truck, state police said.

The GMC came to rest on its roof in the middle of the lanes and the Silverado came to rest in the median.

Powell was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing his seatbelt.

The juvenile was wearing a seatbelt and required extrication from the GMC before being transported to a nearby hospital via ground ambulance.

The northbound lanes of Interstate 15 were blocked for approximately two and a half hours while emergency responders assisted those involved and cleared the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

Comments / 1

Related
Idaho State Journal

East Idaho girl reported missing

An Idaho Falls girl has been reported missing. The Missing Juveniles & Adults in Idaho group is involved in the search for 17-year-old Kiralei "Kira" Lynn Doggett and provided the following information about her. Kiralei was last seen on Thursday evening at the Sonic fast food eatery in Idaho Falls and is believed to be a runaway. ...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Idaho Falls, ID
State
Idaho State
Soda Springs, ID
Crime & Safety
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
State
Wyoming State
City
Soda Springs, ID
Soda Springs, ID
Accidents
Caribou County, ID
Crime & Safety
Local
Idaho Accidents
City
Pocatello, ID
Pocatello, ID
Accidents
County
Caribou County, ID
Pocatello, ID
Crime & Safety
Idaho State Journal

Semi fire partially blocks Interstate 84

On Sunday June 12, 2022, at 1:05 p.m., Idaho State Police responded to an incident on I-84 at milepost 167, near Jerome. A 57-year-old man from North Ogden, Utah, was driving a 2019 Peterbilt semi truck towing a 2021 Dutchman toy hauler trailer westbound on I-84 at milepost 167, near Jerome. The truck and trailer caught on fire. The driver was able to stop and get out of the vehicle to safety. Currently the right lane is blocked and there is congestion in the area. Crews will be in the area cleaning the scene for an extended amount of time. The incident is under investigation by Idaho State Police.
NORTH OGDEN, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Idaho State Police#Gmc Sierra#Traffic Accident#Portnuef Medical Center#Ems
Idaho State Journal

Police: Local man arrested for drive-by shooting near ISU

POCATELLO — Police say they have arrested a local man for firing a gun at a home near Idaho State University. Christopher Simpkins, 28, of Pocatello, was arrested without incident early Monday evening by police at the state probation office on Yellowstone Avenue, authorities said. Simpkins has been charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm at a home, police said. ...
POCATELLO, ID
svinews.com

Kemmerer man missing since May 31

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 45-year-old Kemmerer man who has been missing since May 31. Anthony Shaw Hagler was last seen in Kemmerer, Wyoming. He is a white male, approximately 6 feet tall, 190 pounds with hazel eyes and blond hair. Anyone with information or has had contact with Hagler is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at (307) 877-3971 or the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation at (307) 777-7181.
KEMMERER, WY
Idaho State Journal

Cowboy injured by bull at Idaho State Finals Rodeo in Pocatello

POCATELLO — A teenage cowboy was injured during the Idaho State Finals Rodeo at the Pocatello fairgrounds on Saturday afternoon. Around 2:20 p.m. the boy was riding a bull when the animal bucked him off and then stomped and head-butted him. The boy was conscious and breathing when treated by Pocatello Fire Department paramedics at the scene. He was subsequently transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment. His name and an update on his condition have not been released. Stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates on this story.
POCATELLO, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
KIFI Local News 8

3 vehicle crash on US 26 in Idaho Falls

Idaho State Police is investigating a three-vehicle collision that occurred on Friday at 12:33 p.m. on US 26 at Iona Road in Idaho Falls. The post 3 vehicle crash on US 26 in Idaho Falls appeared first on Local News 8.
webcenterfairbanks.com

Alaska State Troopers close Richardson Highway Monday morning

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - UPDATED, June 13, 2022, 5:45 p.m. If you were on the Richardson Highway this morning, chances are you were caught in the road closure near Eielson Air Force Base. The Alaska State Troopers (AST) dispatched an alert at approximately 8:30 a.m. today, Monday, that the Richardson...
Idaho State Journal

POCATELLO HOME STRUCK BY GUNFIRE DURING DRIVE-BY SHOOTING

POCATELLO — Police are searching for suspects after a drive-by shooting occurred near Idaho State University early Friday morning. Around 12:20 a.m. several shots were fired from a moving car at a home in the 900 block of South Fourth Avenue, Pocatello police said. The gunfire struck the home, which was occupied at the time, but no one was injured, police said. Police said this was an isolated incident and there is currently no threat to the public. Police have not yet released a description of the suspect vehicle. If you have any information about the incident, please contact Pocatello police at 208-234-6100.
POCATELLO, ID
MIX 106

We Had No Idea This Was Hiding in Idaho’s Panhandle

Idaho is such an incredible and diverse state. The southern part and northern part are substantially different. In the lush forests of northern Idaho's panhandle is a remarkable sight to see. There is something in the midst that is worth a visit. A short and easy hike will lead you to something quite remarkable. One of Idaho's wonders, get ready to look up, way up.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Idaho gas prices increase 20 cents, cruise past $5 mark

Idaho’s gas prices took another big jump last week, surging over the $5-per-gallon threshold. The state’s average gas price increased 20 cents in one week and was $5.10 per gallon as of Monday, June 13, according to a AAA press release. This time last year, Idaho’s average gas price was $3.29. “Crude oil supplies are...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

East Idaho man among members of white supremacist group arrested in Coeur d'Alene

East Idaho man among members of Patriot Front group arrested A man from Ammon was among the 31 people arrested Saturday who were accused of conspiring to interrupt a pride event. Richard Jacob Jessop was reportedly in Coeur d’Alene as part of a group called Patriot Front. A tipster reported the group to the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office after seeing the group load into a U-Haul truck with riot gear. Patriot Front is a white supremacist, neo-Nazi organization that was formed in the aftermath of the Unite the Right rally in 2017. The organization’s founder and leader, Thomas Ryan Rosseau, was among those arrested Saturday. Jessop was charged with misdemeanor criminal conspiracy and was scheduled to be arraigned Monday. He was one of two members confirmed to be from Idaho, with most of the group being from out of state.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
eastidahonews.com

UPDATE: Minor injuries after vehicle hits power pole at Idaho Falls intersection

Idaho State Police is investigating a three-vehicle collision that occurred on Friday, June 10, at 12:33 p.m. on U.S. Highway 26 at Iona Road, in Idaho Falls. A 63-year-old male from Ammon was traveling eastbound on Iona Road in a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. The driver of the Silverado failed to yield from a stop sign and struck a Ford Transit van, driven by a 28-year-old male, from Arco, who was traveling northbound on Yellowstone Road.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy