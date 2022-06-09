Three people die, one injured in three separate East Idaho crashes Wednesday

Three people died and one juvenile was injured in three separate East Idaho wrecks on Wednesday.

Caribou County sheriff’s deputies and emergency medical personnel around 1:50 a.m. Wednesday were dispatched to Bailey Creek Road just south of Soda Springs for the report of a single-vehicle rollover crash.

Upon arrival, sheriff’s deputies discovered a 2003 Toyota pickup had left the west side of the roadway and had rolled several times, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The only occupant of the vehicle, Lisa Sherman, 55, of Soda Springs, had been thrown from the vehicle.

Sherman was transported to the Caribou Medical Center via ground ambulance and subsequently flown by helicopter ambulance to Portnuef Medical Center in Pocatello, but she succumbed to her injuries later that morning, the sheriff’s office said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office.

“Our condolences go out to the family as they deal with this difficult time,” the sheriff’s office said.

At about 10:30 a.m., the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office received notification from the Lincoln County, Wyoming, Sheriff of an ATV accident that had occurred in Idaho approximately 9.5 miles southeast of Afton, Wyoming.

Lincoln County Search and Rescue was activated and responded to assist Caribou County.

It was determined the operator of the ATV, Lance Bateman, 63, of Etna, Wyoming had died at the scene prior to EMS arrival, according to the sheriff’s office.

The ATV had rolled down a sharp embankment while Bateman was mending fences, said the sheriff’s office, adding that Bateman had been working by himself at the time of the accident.

“The Caribou County Sheriff’s Office extends it condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Bateman during this difficult time,” the sheriff’s office said.

Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal vehicle collision that occurred at 6:56 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 15 at milepost 140 in Jefferson County.

Jeffrey Blane Powell, 35, of Idaho Falls was driving a Chevrolet Silverado southbound in the northbound lanes of Interstate 15 near milepost 140 when he collided with a juvenile driving a GMC Sierra pickup truck, state police said.

The GMC came to rest on its roof in the middle of the lanes and the Silverado came to rest in the median.

Powell was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing his seatbelt.

The juvenile was wearing a seatbelt and required extrication from the GMC before being transported to a nearby hospital via ground ambulance.

The northbound lanes of Interstate 15 were blocked for approximately two and a half hours while emergency responders assisted those involved and cleared the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.