SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Five men are under arrest and six weapons have been recovered following an investigation in Springfield over the weekend. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that Saturday night, detectives from the department’s firearms investigation unit learned that 22-year-old Anas Nichols of Springfield was in possession of a gun and was able to locate him at the College Street home of 22-year-old Kahsim Wilson. While conducting surveillance, they also reportedly saw 23-year-old Semaj Hunter of Springfield with a gun under his shirt.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 17 HOURS AGO