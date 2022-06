OROVILLE, Calif. - The Butte County Interagency Bomb Squad responded to Oroville on Sunday and disposed of an unsafe device, according to the Oroville Police Department. At about 7:45 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to 1539 High Street after a person located what police said appeared to be an old stick of dynamite near the front of their home.

