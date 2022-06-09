Duluth lifts mask mandate inside City buildings

As the State of Minnesota looks to build up the job market, DEED has announced $2.1 million in funding for three businesses in the state, Cirrus being one of them. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development says the businesses are either expanding their locations or moving to Minnesota, and are expected to create 165 new jobs over the next three to five years. This funding is expected to leverage more than $19.5 million in investment to the state.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO