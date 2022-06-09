ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Duluth lifts mask mandate inside City buildings

WDIO-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective immediately, the City of Duluth has lifted its mask mandate inside all City public buldings. They are citing the CDC now listing St. Louis County has having medium-leve transmission...

www.wdio.com

WDIO-TV

Wisconsin generates billions of dollars with a tourism surge

In Wisconsin statewide, the economic impact has increased by 21 percent in 2021. All 72 counties reported double-digit growth since 2020. In Douglas County, the total business sale grew from 124 million in 2020 to 149 million in 2021, a difference of 20.4 percent. One city in Douglas County, Superior,...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
WDIO-TV

USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul rescues a stranded mariner

A stranded mariner on the St. Lawrence River got some help from the USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul ten days ago. According to the navy, the vessel needed help near the Cat Island Shoals. It had been taking on water. This was on June 3rd. The Minneapolis-Saint Paul deployed their rigid-hull inflatable...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Duluth firefighter found guilty of third-degree assault

A firefighter has been found guilty of assaulting a woman in July 2020, after a dispute on a Duluth trail about his off-leash dogs. Monday, Judge Theresa Neo convicted 50-year-old Conrad John Sunde IV, of a felony count of third-degree assault. Sunde waived his right to a jury trial, in favor of a court trial. Sentencing has not yet been scheduled.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Cirrus getting portion of $2.1 million in DEED funds

As the State of Minnesota looks to build up the job market, DEED has announced $2.1 million in funding for three businesses in the state, Cirrus being one of them. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development says the businesses are either expanding their locations or moving to Minnesota, and are expected to create 165 new jobs over the next three to five years. This funding is expected to leverage more than $19.5 million in investment to the state.
MINNESOTA STATE
WDIO-TV

Wisconsin energy grid operator alerts about possible summer blackouts

GREEN BAY, Wis. - An energy grid operator for the first time is warning power companies in Wisconsin of the possibility of rolling blackouts this summer. Midwest Independent System Operator power grid issued the alert to the state’s electricity providers. Wisconsin Public Service is assuring their customers they are...
WISCONSIN STATE
WDIO-TV

Tundra wildfire creeps closer toward Alaska Native community

A tundra wildfire has moved closer to an Alaska Native community in southwest Alaska, but mandatory evacuations have not been ordered. Fire officials Sunday said the East Fork fire was within 3.5 miles of St. Mary’s. Even though it had moved 1.5 miles closer to the Yup’ik community since Saturday, fire managers said the progress has slowed somewhat because of favorable weather conditions.
MinnPost

Transgender inmate sues Minnesota over incarceration in men’s prison

Says Matt Sepic at MPR, “A Minnesota prison inmate alleges in a new lawsuit that the Department of Corrections is discriminating against her because she’s transgender. Christina Lusk of Minneapolis came out as transgender 14 years ago, started hormone therapy, then legally changed her name in 2018. The next year, a judge sent the 56-year-old to prison for first-degree drug possession. The corrections department assigned her to Moose Lake, a men’s facility. Attorney Jess Braverman with the group Gender Justice said the DOC is deferring Lusk’s gender-affirming surgery until her release in 2024. Braverman added that her client is unsafe in Moose Lake.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WDIO-TV

Patriot Front leader among those arrested near Idaho Pride

After the arrest of more than two dozen members of a white supremacist group near a northern Idaho pride event, including one identified as its founder, LGBTQ advocates said Sunday that polarization and a fraught political climate have put their community increasingly at risk. Police say the 31 Patriot Front...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
valleynewslive.com

Northern Minnesota cleaning up from intense storms

MIDDLE RIVER, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Hail and heavy wind did some serious damage in the Northern Valley. People in Middle River, MN are cleaning up after getting hit hard on Sunday, June 12 in Marshall County. Power poles were damaged and some spots saw hail 1.25 inches in...
MIDDLE RIVER, MN
UPMATTERS

Cities with the most expensive homes in Wisconsin

(STACKER) – Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Wisconsin using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of April 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $1,448,778 which is 460% higher than the state average of $258,705.
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Live updates: Thunderstorms move through Wisconsin Monday

Thunderstorms moving across the state today could be strong to severe, primarily over the southern half of Wisconsin. Below is a Twitter feed of the latest information from our Spectrum News 1 meteorologists, as well as the National Weather Service. Be sure you've turned on your weather notifications in the Spectrum News app so you're aware of severe weather.
WISCONSIN STATE
KIMT

Two Iowans hurt in southern Minnesota truck crash

STEELE COUNTY, Minn. – Two Iowans are injured after a truck crash in southern Minnesota. The State Patrol says it happened around 1:25 am Saturday on southbound Interstate 35 near mile marker 29 in Steele County. Kyle Seth Skartvedt, 23 of Ames was driving a 2017 Freightliner truck when...
STEELE COUNTY, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Moose collides with car and goes through windshield in St. Louis County

NORTHLAND TOWNSHIP, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - According to authorities, a vehicle was traveling north on Highway 53 near Three Lakes Road when it collided with a moose in the roadway. The moose went through the windshield. The incident happened close to midnight Saturday night. The vehicle was carrying four...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

High risks of dangerous rip currents at Park Point beaches

The Duluth Fire Department issued a warning for dangerous swimming conditions for Park Point beaches effective Monday and continuing until 10:00 a.m. Tuesday. Strong winds in the Twin Ports have kicked up Lake Superior and officials say the wave action can support rip currents. Red flags are flying along the...
DULUTH, MN
KROC News

Just Under 1,000 Pounds of Salads Made in Minnesota Recalled

Close to 1,000 Pounds of Made In Minnesota Salads Recalled. salads, made right here in Minnesota, have been recalled due to contamination by Listeria monocytogenes. The salads were made by Northern Tier Bakery, in St. Paul, Park, Minnesota, and were available in Minnesota and Wisconsin. The salads were produced from...
WDIO-TV

Biden ramps up federal help for New Mexico wildfire fight

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - President Joe Biden says he is escalating federal assistance for New Mexico as it faces its largest wildfire in recorded state history. The fire began with prescribed burns that were set by the U.S. Forest Service to clear out combustible underbrush. But the burns spread out of control, destroying hundreds of homes across 500 square miles since early April.
SANTA FE, NM
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin State Patrol issues reminder to drivers after scary-looking crash

(WFRV) – Following a crash between a vehicle and a semi, the Wisconsin State Patrol is reminding drivers that only certain vehicles can use crossovers. The Wisconsin State Patrol posted on its Facebook regarding an incident involving a crash with a semi-truck. Officials want drivers to know that only emergency and highway maintenance vehicles can use crossovers.
WISCONSIN STATE

