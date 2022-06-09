Duluth lifts mask mandate inside City buildings

Says Matt Sepic at MPR, “A Minnesota prison inmate alleges in a new lawsuit that the Department of Corrections is discriminating against her because she’s transgender. Christina Lusk of Minneapolis came out as transgender 14 years ago, started hormone therapy, then legally changed her name in 2018. The next year, a judge sent the 56-year-old to prison for first-degree drug possession. The corrections department assigned her to Moose Lake, a men’s facility. Attorney Jess Braverman with the group Gender Justice said the DOC is deferring Lusk’s gender-affirming surgery until her release in 2024. Braverman added that her client is unsafe in Moose Lake.”
Comments / 0