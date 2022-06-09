ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, PA

Teen sentenced in 2020 sword stabbing of grandfather’s home nurse

By Aaron Marrie
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

WILLIAMSBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — A judge issued a sentence against a 17-year-old who stabbed his grandfather’s home nurse multiple times in April 2020 with a sword.

Michael Watson, who was 15 at the time, was sentenced Thursday to 18 to 36 years for attempted homicide. Then five years of consecutive supervision for possessing an instrument of crime and two more years of consecutive supervision for tampering with evidence.

Watson’s defense had asked the judge for a minimum sentence of 6 years and the prosecution asked the judge for 23 and a half years minimum which they said was the standard sentence.

Watson was charged as an adult after an expert witness said he threatened public safety. He was facing attempted criminal homicide, multiple aggravated assault possession of an instrument of crime with intent, recklessly endangering another person and tampering with physical evidence charges.

ORIGNAL STORY: Adult charges remain for teen who stabbed grandfather’s home nurse with sword

The incident happened on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, shortly before midnight. When police made contact with the nurse, she was bleeding from her neck and hand, and one of her fingers was nearly severed. During sentencing, the nurse said she “doesn’t hate” Watson but asked for a maximum adult sentence for him.

Police said that Watson admitted to stabbing the victim and show them where he put the weapon. He showed police a long 18-inch weapon with a green blade and black handle, which was still covered in blood.

