ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Man with a gun outside Kavanaugh’s home told 911, 'I need psychiatric help'

By Rebecca Shabad
NBC News
NBC News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Maryland authorities on Thursday released a heavily redacted version of the 911 call made the day before by Nicholas Roske, the man accused of going to Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home planning to kill him. "I need psychiatric help," Roske told the 911 operator soon...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 103

anon user
3d ago

And yet it’s perfectly legal for every loose cannon just like this guy to by guns. Kavanaugh isn’t nearly as important to me as those 19 children in Uvalde so who cares, maybe if some of our lawmakers fall victim to these gun nuts something will get done

Reply(1)
5
greyhounds
3d ago

I don’t think the addresses of the Supreme Court justices should be published publicly. But——the presence of this man should be a learning lesson for the SCOTUS just what the rest of us have to endure. Red flag laws should be abided by and not overridden by individual state’s legislatures making it impossible for local law enforcement to enforce those laws. Mental illness needs to be addressed with mental illness coverage by the private medical insurance programs. Those mental illness issues should not be limited to only a few appointments and limited medications that many times are lifelong mental problems with no cure. As for Kavanaugh—-welcome to the real world.

Reply(11)
4
Oswaldo Reyes
4d ago

They must stop listing judges addresses and personal information on the internet and putting their lives in danger.

Reply(3)
15
Related
The Independent

Uvalde families sue Salvador Ramos for $100m to ‘ensure we have swift changes’

The families of four children grievously injured in the mass shooting in Texas last month are suing dead gunman Salvador Ramos for $100m (£79.6m) through his estate.On 24 May, the 18-year-old gunman went on a shooting spree with an assault rifle at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, killing 19 students and two teachers. The shooter was eventually killed by Border Patrol agents.Each of the four children represented in the lawsuit suffered serious bullet injuries in different body parts, including on the face, the back, leg and shoulder.Injury attorney Thomas Henry is also exploring all available legal actions against the...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Family of man arrested for threat to kill Brett Kavanaugh come to his defence: ‘He’s a good kid’

The family of the man arrested for allegedly plotting to murder Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh have come to his defence, describing him as a “good kid”.Dan Shannon, the grandfather of suspect Nicholas Roske, told CBS Los Angeles that the allegations against the 26-year-old are “extremely” out of character.“He’s a good kid,” he said.Mr Roske’s neighbour also told the outlet that he was surprised to learn Mr Roske could be involved in a murder plot and suspected that mental illness could have played a part.“They were always nice people so it’s a surprise more than anything,” said Zach Quadri.“I...
MARYLAND STATE
24/7 Wall St.

States Where the Most People Are Killed by Guns

The mass shooting committed by an 18-year-old with a legally acquired arsenal at Ross Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, was the bloodiest and most heartbreaking U.S. mass shooting of the year — so far. Mass shootings — where at least four people, not including the shooter, are injured or killed — have averaged more than […]
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
City
California, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
The Independent

Mitch McConnell under fire for differing response to Kavanaugh plot and Uvalde shooting

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell issued a stern condemnation of an apparent attempt by a man to harm Justice Brett Kavanaugh on Wednesday, but his remarks drew criticism from those who questioned where that same fervor was for protecting Americans from gun violence.Mr Kavanaugh, one of the Supreme Court’s newest and most controversial members, was revealed by law enforcement to have been the target of a murder plot after a man was arrested near the justice’s Maryland home just before 2am on Wednesday.The man was charged on Wendesday just hours after being arrested near the judge’s home with several...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#911#Murder
The Independent

Parkland survivor David Hogg shuts down Marjorie Taylor Greene on guns: ‘Don’t have time to help you go viral’

Parkland massacre survivor David Hogg has slammed Marjorie Taylor Greene for “attacking survivors” of mass shootings as pressure grows on lawmakers to take action over the nation’s escalating gun violence.Gun control activist Mr Hogg sparred with the far-right Georgia congresswoman on Twitter on Sunday, accusing her of trying to use him to “go viral” and to raise funds for her own campaign.Mr Hogg cofounded the gun control advocacy group March For Our Lives in 2018 after surviving the mass shooting where 17 people were killed and 17 more injured in a mass shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Upworthy

9-year-old's picture circulated among Texas shooting victims but she survived and is recovering

Trigger warning: This story contains themes of gun violence that some readers may find distressing. A 9-year-old's picture was circulated among victims of the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, but it has been confirmed that she did survive the shooting. Kendall Olivarez was severely injured in the shooting but survived, contrary to social media posts claiming she had passed away. The confusion came after her picture was circulated among photos of other victims from the shooting. Her family confirmed to ABC10 that she is recovering from her injuries. The 9-year-old was shot in the shoulder and also suffered injuries from bullet fragments hitting her right leg and tailbone. She is now recovering at a hospital in San Antonio. A relative revealed that she survived because her teacher, who was shot, fell on her and shielding the girl from more damage.
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen was murdered after learning of alleged killer’s affair, court filing reveals

The chilling motive behind the brutal murder of Fort Hood servicewoman Vanessa Guillén has been revealed in a new court filing. Guillén was 20 years old when she was bludgeoned to death with a hammer by her fellow soldier, Aaron Robinson, also 20, at an armoury in Fort Hood, Texas in April 2020.The young soldier was initially reported missing, and her disappearance sparked a widespread search movement, but it wasn’t until 30 June that her dismembered remains were uncovered by investigators at Leon River in Bell County, Texas - about a half-hour drive from where she was last seen...
FORT HOOD, TX
The Guardian

Why do white supremacists want to kill Black people?

After a century of attempts by Black activists and lawmakers, President Joe Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act on the White House lawn, surrounded by Black politicians, clergy, and nonprofit leaders. The new federal law makes lynching a hate crime. Representative Bobby Rush, the bill’s sponsor in the House of Representatives, called the moment “a day of enormous consequence for our nation.” But I had questions. Doubts really. Do white supremacists kill Black people because we did not have a federal anti-lynching law? If not, then does Congress think that such a law will be a deterrent? Will federal prosecutors listen to Black families who say their children were lynched – or to police and coroners who call suspicious deaths “suicides”? Will this law punish civilians for violence but reward them if they join police departments?
SOCIETY
Complex

The Most Dangerous Biker Gangs in America

Outlaw motorcycle gangs have been a thorn in the side of US law enforcement since the 1960s. Today, these dangerous organizations are engaged in criminal activities on both coasts and throughout the American heartland. “One-percenter” motorcycle clubs—so named because the American Motorcyclist Association has said that 99 percent of motorcyclists are law-abiding—run drugs across the borders and participate in a litany of additional crimes, from contract killing to petty theft.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

NBC News

382K+
Followers
47K+
Post
229M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy