ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Jay-Z Announces Bitcoin Academy Starting in Marcy Projects

By C. Vernon Coleman II
105.1 The Block
105.1 The Block
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jay-Z is joining forces with Twitter cofounder Jack Dorsey to launch The Bitcoin Academy in the rapper's old stomping ground, Marcy Houses, in Brooklyn, N.Y. Jay-Z announced the move via his rarely used Twitter account on Thursday (June 9). "Shout out to @Jack. #Bitcoin Academy, starting in Marcy, a...

1051theblock.com

Comments / 1

Related
brooklynvegan.com

Mary J. Blige announces tour with Ella Mai and Queen Naija

Mary J. Blige is going on tour this fall with two great openers, Ella Mai and Queen Naija. The tour supports Mary J's new album Good Morning Gorgeous, which she released this year just two days before performing at the Super Bowl halftime show. Ella Mai will be supporting her recently released sophomore album, Heart On My Sleeve. Queen Naija's latest release is the 2021 deluxe edition of her 2020 debut album Misunderstood, which included the new Ari Lennox duet "Set Him Up."
BROOKLYN, NY
greenvacationdeals.com

Coupon For Lobster Fest NYC With Fabulous Performing Live

If you click on the links in this post, we may earn money from the companies mentioned in this post, at no extra cost to you. You can read the full disclaimer here. Savor the fruits of the sea at the Lobster Fest NYC with a live performance by Fabulous. The Fest is coming to Greenwood Beach at Coney Art Walls in Brooklyn.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Entertainment
County
Brooklyn, NY
Marcy, NY
Education
Brooklyn, NY
Education
City
Brooklyn, NY
City
Marcy, NY
bkmag.com

The world’s biggest bounce house is coming to Brooklyn

Break out the Dramamine because the world’s biggest bounce house is coming soon to Brooklyn. The traveling exhibit, which is certified by the Guinness World Records as Officially Big, is coming to Floyd Bennett Field for two weekends in September. Sprawling more than 16,000-square feet, the bounce house is...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Z
Person
Jack Dorsey
rew-online.com

Grand Opening of 50 Penn Mixed-Use Development in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn￼

The New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD), New York City Housing Development Corporation (HDC), Pennrose, and RiseBoro Community Partnership today celebrated the grand opening of 50 Penn, a 218-unit 100% affordable housing development at 50 Pennsylvania Avenue in Brooklyn. The mixed-use, mixed-income community was designed to address key priorities identified in the East New York Neighborhood Plan, including affordable housing, greater access to fresh food choices, and include community-wide benefits.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Video of brazen subway surfers in Brooklyn captured by stunned New Yorkers with camera phones

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— Several individuals “surfing” subway cars in Brooklyn on Friday were captured on video by at least two stunned New Yorkers with camera phones. “Yo WTF!? These people just came over the Williamsburg bridge on top of the train,” wrote one Twitter user, who posted a video that as of Sunday morning had reached nearly 20,000 retweets and 115,000 likes.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Web3#The Bitcoin Academy#Cryptoplug3#Crypto Blockchain Plug
vigourtimes.com

Predicting what NYC will look like five years down the road

A new mayor, new city council and a new governor all appear to be coalescing around a new New York. As we move past post-pandemic thinking, leading private- and public-sector officials help map out what New York City could – or even should – look like five year down the road.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox29.com

Rapper Roddy Ricch arrested on weapons charge in NYC

NEW YORK - Los Angeles rapper Roddy Ricch was arrested in Queens on gun possession charges while on his way to perform at the Governors Ball this weekend. However, a Clerk at Queens Criminal Court told FOX 5 NY that the charges were dropped on Sunday. According to the NYPD,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
biznewspost.com

New York’s Weed Rush Is Here. They Came to Cash In.

One evening, about a month later, I met C. in Midtown at a residential four-floor walk-up built in 1910. There was a free-standing A.T.M. out front and a banner for a members-only cannabis club. The building itself is home to two cannabis businesses — the club on the ground floor, run by a legacy operator who has been selling cannabis illegally for 15 years, and a “grow house” upstairs. The grow house is where C. gets their cannabis. “My main goal is to have nothing but the New York product,” he said; he wants to support the local industry, from seed to smoke, with cultivators, pickers and rollers from the city, in part because he doesn’t think that users elsewhere around the country appreciate the history of black-market grows in New York. The Sour Diesel strain, for example, is thought to have originated in New York. When it reached Miami, when C. was a teenager, it was the only kind of cannabis he smoked. “I have huge respect for New York growers and huge respect for the game out here. And it’s really an honor to be a part of all this.” Though he wasn’t sure how many places like the Midtown grow house existed in the city, he guessed the number could be in the hundreds. “Just in Chinatown alone, that’s where most of the country gets the old-school Bubba,” he said. “The black market and the underground stretches beyond anybody’s imagination.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Examiner

Kathy Hochul tells New Yorkers they may feel they're 'living in hell'

Gov. Kathy Hochul suggested New Yorkers may feel as if they are "living in hell" when discussing renovations for Penn Station. Hochul was touting the planned renovations to the station when she mentioned that the upgrades would include a skylight, allowing travelers to see the heavens despite what could feel like hellish surroundings, she said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Ash Jurberg

The New York rock star donating millions of dollars

Billy Joel is one of the world's most successful musicians. The New York native has had a string of hit songs and sold-out concerts around the world. But despite all his success in music, perhaps he should be more recognized for his charitable efforts, for he has given generously back to his community.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
105.1 The Block

105.1 The Block

Tuscaloosa, AL
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

105.1 The Block is the number one Spot for non-Stop Hip Hop and R&B along with the latest local news for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1051theblock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy