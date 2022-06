Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are living out their fairy tale romance after dancing into the night at their dream wedding on June 9, quite similar to another famous couple, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, who said “I do” in Italy a few weeks earlier. But in the pop star’s first big move since tying the knot, she’s following in the footsteps of a different member of the famous family. Similar to how Kanye West bought the house across the street from estranged wife Kim Kardashian, Spears and Asghari have purchased a home close to her ex-hubby Kevin Federline.

