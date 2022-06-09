ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benewah County, ID

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Benewah, Bonner, Boundary, Kootenai, Latah, Lewis, Nez Perce by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-09 14:58:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-10 07:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Benewah; Bonner; Boundary; Kootenai; Latah; Lewis; Nez Perce; Shoshone PERIODS OF RAIN FOR...

Flood Watch issued for Kootenai, Cabinet Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 01:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-14 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Kootenai, Cabinet Region FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Montana and west central Montana, including the following areas, in northwest Montana, Flathead/Mission Valleys and Kootenai/Cabinet Region. In west central Montana, Lower Clark Fork Region. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Rock and mud slides, debris flows, and landslides will be possible during this time. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Intense precipitation may occur and result in rising water levels for area streams, creeks, and mainstem rivers. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Winter Storm Warning issued for West Glacier Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-15 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: West Glacier Region WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM MONDAY TO 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY ABOVE 5000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow expected above 5000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches above 5000 feet...including Marias Pass. Above 6000 feet, snow accumulations of 8 to 15 inches with up to 2 feet above 7000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph, especially on the ridgetops. * WHERE...West Glacier Region. * WHEN...From 6 PM Monday to 6 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult in the backcountry, especially for those recreating throughout the high country of the Flathead Range... Swan Range...Whitefish Range and the high country of Glacier National Park. Periods of slushy roads are possible for Marias Pass Monday night into Tuesday morning.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT

