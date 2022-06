Deliverance Outreach Temple Church is celebrating 30 years of service to the community with a two-day event this month. The celebration events are based on this Scripture: “Verily, verily, I say unto you, he that believeth on me, the works that I do shall he do also; and greater works than these shall he do; because I go unto my Father.” – John 14:12.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO