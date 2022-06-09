ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville man arrested amid organized crime investigation

By Hannah Moore
 4 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of manufacture, sale and delivery of methamphetamine by the Knoxville Police Department.

Casey Austin, 47, was arrested near 418 N. Broadway Wednesday morning. A release from KPD said his arrest was a part of an ongoing Organized Crime Unit investigation to identify sources of heroin and meth in Knoxville.

A KPD spokesperson shared several controlled purchases of meth were made from him in February and March and that officers saw Austin making apparent hand-to-hand drug transactions before his arrest. Austin also is said to have at least nine prior felony convictions.

According to police, Austin had 40 grams of suspected meth in separate bags and over $1,000 in cash on his person. Investigators also got a search warrant for the hotel room Austin was staying in. An additional 86 grams of suspected meth, two digital scales, three cell phones, and two other unknown substances were reportedly found in the hotel room.

WATE

WATE

