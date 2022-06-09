ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warsaw, IN

City To Complete Roadwork At West Point Drive, Baker Street

By Leah Sander
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARSAW — The City of Warsaw Public Works Department will begin work...

Area Accident Reports

Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following accidents:. 3:32 p.m. Friday, June 10, 2511 E. Center St., Warsaw. Driver: Jeffrey Restrepo Pena, 18, Emily Road, Dallas, Texas. Restrepo Pena backed into a parked vehicle. Damage: Up to $5,000. 3:14 p.m. Friday, June 10, North Rainbow Drive, north of...
WARSAW, IN
Pretichie ‘Pat’ Wine

Pretichie L. “Pat” Wine, 60, Huntington, died at 1:53 a.m. Monday, June 13, 2022, at her home. She was born Sep. 15, 1961. She is survived by her son, Michael L. Kelly, Huntington; brothers and sister, Tim (Vickie) Creech, Huntington, Jerry (Wendy) Kelly, Silver Lake, James Kelly and Ulyce (Arthur Skiles) Kelly, both of Huntington and Robin (Keith) Stout, Wabash.
HUNTINGTON, IN
Area Police Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 4:12 p.m. Sunday, June 12, 800 block of North Jefferson Street, Silver Lake. A speaker and concert ticket were stolen. Value of $308. 7:51 p.m. Saturday, June 11, 7500 block of North CR 900W, Nappanee. A stolen vehicle...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
One Person Flown From Semi Accident On US 30

WARSAW — One person was flown from a rear-end vehicle accident involving two semis on US 30 in Warsaw. At 11:47 a.m. Monday, June 13, emergency personnel responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident in the eastbound lanes of US 30, at the SR 15 overpass. According to...
WARSAW, IN
Denise Yockey

Denise Leanne Yockey, 60, Walkerton, died June 8, 2022, at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. She was born June 15, 1961. Denise is survived by her parents, and her brothers, Doug Yockey, Plymouth and Denton (Gina) Yockey, Alexandria, Ky. Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
WALKERTON, IN
Jessie Beverly — PENDING

Jessie J. Beverly, 31, Warsaw, died Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana, Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Warsaw.
William ‘Mike’ Kelly

William “Mike” Kelly, 71, Winona Lake, died Friday, June 10, 2022, at Mason Health and Rehabilitation Health Center, Warsaw. Born Sep. 19, 1950, in Ironton, Ohio, Mike was the son of William Charles and Henrietta Sarah (Lykins) Kelly. He was united in marriage to MaryAlice (Black) Kelly on Aug. 25, 1973, in Lakeland, Fla.
WINONA LAKE, IN
Winona Lake Teenager Arrested For Domestic Battery

WINONA LAKE — A Winona Lake teenager was recently arrested after allegedly battering a relative and a child. Gracie Jane Willig, 18, 26 Trailside Drive, Winona Lake, is charged with domestic battery to a person less than 14 years of age by a person at least 18 years of age and domestic battery with a child under 16 present, both level 6 felonies; and domestic battery, a class A misdemeanor.
WINONA LAKE, IN
Glen Grubbs — PENDING

Glen Grubbs, 90, Warsaw, died just before 4 a.m. Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Paddock Springs Health Campus, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Warsaw.
Timeline From The Past: Party Busted Amid Allegations

From the Files of the Kosciusko County Historical Society. Editor’s note: This is a retrospective article that runs a few times a month on InkFreeNews. June 16, 1979 — A group of Backwater Lake residents have charged Kosciusko County police with illegal search and seizure and brutality in connection with a beer party bust in their neighborhood a week ago today.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
Toni Shafer — PENDING

Toni Shafer, 70, Akron, formerly of Greenfield, died at 7:56 a.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022, at home. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Warsaw.
AKRON, IN
Vera Morehouse

Vera M. (Dunwiddie) Morehouse, 99, Milford, died in her sleep at 5:30 a.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Waterford Crossing Healthcare, Goshen. Vera was born Oct. 18, 1922, in Bluffton, to Henry H. and Grace (Dyson) Dunwiddie. Her greatest memory was that her grandparents, Levi and Lydia Dyson, built the round barn on their farm. In 1940, she graduated from Bluffton High School and went on to graduate in 1950 with a Bachelor of Science in music and art from Marion College, which later became Indiana Wesleyan University. Vera married Glen Morehouse on April 9, 1950. They enjoyed 65 years together, before he died on Sep.12, 2015.
MILFORD, IN
Juneteenth Celebration Held In Warsaw Saturday

WARSAW — Marsha Cook, Joe Banks and Karlise and Shawn Stephens received community awards at the second annual Juneteenth Celebrate Freedom event Saturday, June 11, at Center Lake Pavilion. Cook an elementary teacher, was recognized for opening the way for more diversity in the school system and Banks was...
WARSAW, IN
James Smith — PENDING

James Smith, Warsaw, died Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Warsaw Meadows Care Center. Arrangements are pending with Owen Family Funeral Home, Syracuse.
WARSAW, IN
LuLu Belle Town

Lulu Belle Town, 88, Bremen, died Friday, June 10, 2022. She was born on Dec. 11, 1933. On Sept. 12, 1953, she married William (Bill) Gene Town. Surviving are children Jackie Rensberger, Plymouth, Tina Balsley, Winnette, Mont., William O. (Mary) Town, Plymouth, and Sherry (Larry Swank), South Bend.; nine grandchildren; sister, Shirley Cox; and brothers Wayne (Joyce) and Larry Lacher, all from Plymouth.
BREMEN, IN
Dennis Carlson

Dennis E. Carlson, 74, Rochester, died at 5:55 a.m. Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Center for Hospice, Mishawaka. He was born Sep. 14, 1947. He married Mary Neves on July 2, 1967; she survives. He is also survived by sons, Shawn (Paula) Carlson Sr., Silver Lake, Nelson (Tracy) Carlson, Elwood...
ROCHESTER, IN
Mary Stogsdill

Mary Jane Stogsdill, 89, Peru, died at 7:54 p.m. Thursday, June 9, 2022. She was born Oct. 26, 1932. She married Claude Stogsdill on Aug. 17, 1951; he preceded her in death. Survivors include four sons, Donald Stogsdill, Tippecanoe, Kerry (Dana) Stogsdill, Warsaw, Douglas (Vickey) Stogsdill, Peru and David Stogsdill, Greenwood; two daughters, Sheryl Spurrier (Rene Bloom Jr.), South Bend and Teresa Mitchell, Indianapolis; a brother, Roger (Nancy) Martin, Windcrest, Texas; two sisters, Judith Durbin and Linda (Robert) Tirpak, both of Cerro Gordo, Ill.; sisters-in-law, Valeria Martin, Linda Martin and Nancy Born Martin, all of Cerro Gordo, Ill.; 24 grandchildren; and 33 great-grandchildren.
PERU, IN
Tamara Gatchel

Tamara L. Gatchel, 52, Wabash, died at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, June 12, 2022, at her home. She was born March 28, 1970. She married Gregory Gatchel on Jan. 30, 1999; he survives. She is survived by three sons, Shawn Gatchel, Jack Gatchel and Layne Gatchel, all of Wabash; three daughters, Ashley (Brad) Ellis, Fort Wayne, Rachel Gatchel, Wabash and Sarah Gatche, Wabash; five grandchildren; one sister, Christina (James) Wadkins, Warsaw; and mother-in-law, Mary Gatchel.
WABASH, IN
Octavia Eilee Licata

Octavia Eileen Licata, the beautiful daughter of Heather Nicole (Collier) and Caleb Ryan Licata of Claypool, was born on May 14, 2022, in Columbia City. She was dearly loved, hugged, kissed and held for all of the days she brought joy into the hearts of her family for the past three weeks. Sadly, she passed away at 1:50 a.m. Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis. She wasn’t long for this world and she left a huge footprint on the hearts of those who are left behind. Octavia was a gift from God whose memory will be forever cherished.
Kyler Klein

Kyler Michael Klein, 25, Nappanee, died at 10:25 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Goshen Hospital. He was born June 11, 1996. He is survived by his loving parents, Bob and Shelly Klein, Nappanee; a brother, Colton Klein, Nappanee; a sister, Katie (Antonio) Klein-Lopez, Milford; and grandparents, Gene and Barb Klein, Osceola and David Hill, Mishawaka.
NAPPANEE, IN

