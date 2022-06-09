City To Complete Roadwork At West Point Drive, Baker Street

Mary Jane Stogsdill, 89, Peru, died at 7:54 p.m. Thursday, June 9, 2022. She was born Oct. 26, 1932. She married Claude Stogsdill on Aug. 17, 1951; he preceded her in death. Survivors include four sons, Donald Stogsdill, Tippecanoe, Kerry (Dana) Stogsdill, Warsaw, Douglas (Vickey) Stogsdill, Peru and David Stogsdill, Greenwood; two daughters, Sheryl Spurrier (Rene Bloom Jr.), South Bend and Teresa Mitchell, Indianapolis; a brother, Roger (Nancy) Martin, Windcrest, Texas; two sisters, Judith Durbin and Linda (Robert) Tirpak, both of Cerro Gordo, Ill.; sisters-in-law, Valeria Martin, Linda Martin and Nancy Born Martin, all of Cerro Gordo, Ill.; 24 grandchildren; and 33 great-grandchildren.
Comments / 0