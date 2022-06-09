ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aliquippa, PA

Man flown to UPMC Presby after stabbing in Aliquippa

wtae.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man has been flown to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital after he was stabbed in Aliquippa....

www.wtae.com

wtae.com

Man shot and killed in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A man was killed in a shooting in Penn Hills on Tuesday morning. The shooting happened shortly before 2 a.m. on the 200 block of Crescent Pines Drive. First responders pronounced the victim dead at the scene. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner identified the victim...
wtae.com

Person struck by vehicle in Westmoreland County

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Part of Route 66 in Washington Township, Westmoreland County, was closed early Tuesday morning after a person was struck by a vehicle. The incident happened a little after 12:15 a.m. on Route 66 near Northgate Drive. The condition of the person struck has not been...
wtae.com

One injured in shooting in Swissvale

SWISSVALE, Pa. — Allegheny County Police say an adult male was shot along the 2200 block of South Braddock Avenue late Sunday morning. The victim, who was not identified, was shot in the abdomen, according to county police. The victim was transported from the scene and is reported to be in critical condition.
wtae.com

Fire damages several apartments in Donora

A fire broke out in an apartment building in Donora, Washington County, Monday morning. A firefighter shared pictures from the scene on McKean Avenue. We’re told firefighters were able to quickly get this fire under control but the Salvation Army says about 25 people were displaced and seven apartments were damaged.
DONORA, PA
wtae.com

Police: Vehicle that crashed in the Squirrel Tunnel was more than 8,000 pounds overweight

PITTSBURGH — According to the Pennsylvania State Police, the vehicle that flipped inside the Squirrel Hill Tunnel, halting traffic Friday morning, was at an illegal weight. Police said the vehicle was hauling a tractor-trailer with a skid steer and other equipment when the driver tried to brake and the trailer swayed. Police say the driver, 44-year-old Ronell Smith, swerved hitting both barriers before the truck flipped. Police say the vehicle was over the allowable weight by 8,160 pounds.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
butlerradio.com

One Injured In Rt. 422 Crash In Lawrence County

One person was taken to the hospital after a crash this weekend in Lawrence County. Crews were called to a two vehicle crash that happened on Route 422 in Shenango Township around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. According to WPXI, the accident was caused by a rear-end crash and caused one vehicle...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

1 killed after driver crosses center line in Hempfield Township

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person is dead after an early-morning crash on Humphrey Road in Westmoreland County, authorities said. The coroner's office said 61-year-old Karen Botteicher died Saturday in the crash around 12:30 a.m. in Hempfield Township. The coroner said Botteicher was driving north on Humphrey Road when the driver of a Ford F-350 traveling south crossed the center line into the opposite lane of traffic and hit Botteicher's vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.A cause and manner of death have not been released. The condition of the other driver was not released. Police are investigating the deadly crash. 
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Boy, 13, hospitalized after Terrace Village shooting

A 13-year-old boy was hurt Saturday in a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Terrace Village neighborhood, according to police. The child was hospitalized conscious and alert after being shot in the hand, a public information officer said. The shooting was reported on Rose Street around 6:45 p.m., according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

One rushed to hospital after being pulled from Johnstown crash

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was rushed to the hospital in Johnstown after having to be pulled from a crash Sunday evening. Cambria County dispatchers say the crash took place at around 6 p.m. on June 12 near the intersection of Menoher Boulevard and Drexel Avenue. We’re told that one person was taken to […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
wtae.com

Juvenile shot in Terrace Village

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police are investigating the shooting of a 13-year-old boy in the city's Terrace Village neighborhood. Police confirm the teen was shot once in the forearm near the intersection of Rose and Elmore Streets shortly before 7 p.m. He was transported to a local hospital, Allegheny County 911 said.
wtae.com

Man killed in Westmoreland County crash

A 40-year-old man was killed in a crash in Westmoreland County over the weekend. State police said the crash happened late Saturday night on Serbondy Road in South Huntingdon Township. According to police, Brandon Detman was traveling westbound when he failed to negotiate a curve and his vehicle went off...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
97X

“These Aren’t My Pants,” Says Man Who Paid At Airport With Counterfeit Bill

A man from Allegheny County, Pennsylvania is facing felony charges after allegedly passing a fake $100 bill at an airport concession stand. Police say Stephen Patterson gave the fake $100 to an employee working a concession stand at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport while purchasing some drinks. The cashier noticed that the bill was clearly marked "For Motion Picture Use Only," and contacted officers at the airport.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Pitcairn police are asking for help after playground equipment vandalized

PITCAIRN, Pa. — The Pitcairn Police Department is asking for help on finding the people responsible for vandalizing playground equipment at Summers Field. The department posted pictures of the graffiti last Thursday. Crews have since cleaned it off, but Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 found more graffiti in the area Monday.
PITCAIRN, PA
wtae.com

Derry woman killed in Hempfield accident

A Derry Borough woman died early Saturday morning following a head-on collision in Hempfield Township. The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. The Westmoreland County Coroner said Karen L. Botteicher, 61, was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision on Humphrey Road near Hickory Drive. The coroner said Botteicher was...
DERRY, PA
wtae.com

Street buckles after Wilkinsburg water main break

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — A large water main break collapsed a section of Wood Street in Wilkinsburg. A minivan got stuck in the hole. Crews were able to pull the car out. Firefighters said the pressure from the 8-inch main was supporting the street and keeping the van and street from sinking further.
WILKINSBURG, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Attempted Abductions Reported in Rochester Area

(Rochester Twp, Beaver County, Pa.) A report was filed with Rochester Township Police on May 27, 2022 about an attempted luring of an 11 year-old boy that occurred on May 25, 2022. Rochester Township Police Sgt. Kevin Foltz said the incident occurred at Cleveland and Penn Avenues. An elderly grey haired female reportedly asked the youth to go to Giant Giant Eagle with her, he refused, according to police. A second incident was reported after a nine year-old boy riding his bike was confronted by a female driver in a grey or silver SUV and she asked him to go to Giant Eagle. Sgt. Foltz reported that a vehicle fitting the description was behind Dairy Queen in Rochester for several days before police were notified. Rochester Police haven’t responded to a request for a comment.
ROCHESTER, PA

