The temps are rising across East Texas and we’re all looking forward to having some fun this summer. But there are 41 adoptable dogs in Longview, Texas that are currently hoping that this summer they find their forever family so they can enjoy the summertime too. One of these dogs would be love to be your walking partner to get more exercise this summer, or just stay inside with the air conditioner right by your side.

LONGVIEW, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO