In what director Joel Crawford describes as an “action adventure comedy with a lot of heart,” DreamWorks Animation and Universal previewed the first half hour of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish onTuesday during the Annecy International Animation Film Festival. The movie is the sequel to 2011’s Puss in Boots and spinoff of the Shrek franchise that debuted in 2001. As the movie opens, the Antonio Banderas-voiced titular feline is beloved by his public and springs into action while simultaneously performing a song about himself. But after an unfortunate accident, he learns that he is down to the last of his nine lives. Sulking in...

MOVIES ・ 7 MINUTES AGO