What a sight!

Honey Lake Hospice sends a huge thank you to everyone who participated in the Safe-Tea fundraiser. It was a phenomenal success. All tickets returned with a donation to Honey Lake Hospice were entered into a drawing for a chance to win a gift basket. On June 8, drawings were held for three delightful baskets.
Caltrans announced that motorists should plan for longer delays on Highway 36 between Red Bluff and Susanville this week. Plan accordingly and use QuickMap.dot.ca.gov for up-to-date roadway information. Travel slowly and carefully in and around work zones and personnel working. Good Fred Project (Highway 36 between County Road A-21 and...
Dr. Trevor Albertson, the Lassen Community College District’s superintendent/president, has submitted a written resignation effective July 10, 2022, according to the agenda for the June 14, LCC Board of Trustees meeting. According to the agenda, “Trevor has served as the district and college’s CEO since December 2019, leading it...
In California, there are more than 202,549 cases of reported elder and dependent adult abuse per year. Elder abuse is significantly underreported. For every case known to programs and agencies, 24 are unknown. For financial abuse, only one in 44 cases is reported. To help increase reporting, PSA 2 Area...
Do you want to improve your athletic skills? Then you won’t want to miss the Lassen Community College Athletic Summer Camps. Baseball Athletic Camp — June 13-16 — Memorial Park — $75 The Baseball Athletic Camp is designed for players between the ages of 7 and 13. It will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Monday, June 13 through Thursday, June 16 at Memorial Park.
