WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — With temperatures in the 90s in the Piedmont Triad this week, doctors and humane societies are sharing tips for how to beat the heat and stay safe. Patricia Williams, a nurse practitioner with Novant Health, said every summer, this is the time they start to see more people come in with heat-related illnesses like heat rash, stroke or exhaustion.

FORSYTH COUNTY, NC ・ 17 HOURS AGO