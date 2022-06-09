Hydrologic Outlook issued for Asotin, Chelan, Garfield, Okanogan, Pend Oreille by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 01:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-14 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Kootenai, Cabinet Region FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Montana and west central Montana, including the following areas, in northwest Montana, Flathead/Mission Valleys and Kootenai/Cabinet Region. In west central Montana, Lower Clark Fork Region. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Rock and mud slides, debris flows, and landslides will be possible during this time. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Intense precipitation may occur and result in rising water levels for area streams, creeks, and mainstem rivers. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO