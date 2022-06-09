State of emergency declared in Kentucky during baby formula shortage

FRANKFORT, Ky. ( FOX 56 /WOWK) – Gov. Andy Beshear held a press conference Thursday in which he declared a state of emergency in Kentucky during the baby formula shortage affecting the country.

The order activates price-gouging laws to protect formula purchasers from “predatory pricing” that may happen when high demand limits supply. The state of emergency and price gouging laws can last for 30 days, and local county and city officials can request an extension.

Kentucky joins six states (California, Colorado, Michigan, New Jersey, Oregon, and Wisconsin) to have laws in place to prevent price gouging on baby formula.

“By implementing our price gouging laws, we can make sure that families are not being charged more than they should to obtain a critical supply of formula to feed their baby,” Beshear said. “I urge families to immediately report any instance of price gouging to the Office of the Attorney General.”

The baby formula shortage was mainly caused by a lack of supply when a major production plant was shut down in February after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration investigated cases of bacterial infections in infants who were fed the formula.

“We can’t wait for somebody to increase double or triple” Beshear said. “We got to enter this order right now so people know that if they try to take advantage of moms or dads who are rightfully frightened, I’ve been there, I’ve been a parent who has relied on this product, that we have the safe guards already in place.”

Kentuckians can click here to report baby formula price gouging to Attorney General Daniel Cameron. Beshear said the Attorney General has not reported claims of price gouging or requested that price gouging laws be activated, but other states have reported these claims and are taking action.

Here at home, local organizations who work with parents struggling to find formula say this could be a definite stress reliever.

“Governor Beshear’s thoughtfulness in thinking about the people that we serve who are financially insecure gives us hope that our families will have less stress by him signing this executive order,” said Sheri Estill, Director of Community Engagement for The NEST in Lexington .

Estill would add that many of their clients who have young children and rely on formula are limited in the number of cans per month of formula they can purchase.

She hopes this executive order will eliminate some of the doubts families may have about whether or not they’ll be able to feed their babies.

The executive order and state of emergency will only last for 30 days but local and county officials can request an extension during the next month.

“The infant formula shortage has caused worry and frustration for Kentucky’s families as they have sought to provide nutrition to our most precious citizens,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health. “We encourage families to reach out to all available resources in their community, including local health departments, pediatricians, food pantries, community action councils, and other supporting agencies to meet the nutritional needs of their infants and to ensure they thrive. We also encourage all eligible families to enroll in WIC or SNAP to help during this shortage.”

In the same press conference, Beshear also announced he took further action to help Kentuckians save at the pump when gas prices are at an all-time high .

The full executive order signed by Gov. Beshear can be found here .

