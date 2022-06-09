ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Cherokee Nation Businesses to purchase Tunica casino

By C.C. McCandless
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rtOS6_0g60U2Y200

TULSA, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Cherokee Nation Entertainment Gaming Holdings, LLC, a subsidiary of Cherokee Nation Businesses, announced on June 9 that it has reached an agreement with MGM Resorts International to purchase the operations of Gold Strike Tunica for $450 million in cash, subject to customary adjustments.

Gold Strike is located on the Mississippi River in Tunica, approximately 30 minutes from downtown Memphis. The property features a 32-story hotel tower with more than 1,100 oversized luxury guest rooms, including 125 suites. The 50,000-square-foot casino includes a sportsbook, a high-limit gaming area, a conference and convention center and award-winning dining options.

Cherokee Nation hires criminal investigator to work MMIP cases

“Cherokee Nation Entertainment has a rich history of operating award-winning hospitality destinations in Oklahoma, and we are proud to continue our growth in gaming and bring the level of excellence we are known for to the Tunica area,” said Mark Fulton, president of Cherokee Nation Entertainment (CNE). “We are excited for the team at Gold Strike Tunica to join the CNE family.”

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

“We look forward to expanding our gaming and hospitality businesses as we execute on our strategic plan to grow our footprint outside of the Cherokee Nation Reservation,” said Chuck Garrett, chief executive officer of Cherokee Nation Businesses. “This acquisition will enable us to better serve our mission of growing Cherokee Nation’s economy while also having a significant positive impact on the local economies we serve.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

Related
wcbi.com

A Horn Lake couple claims $100,000 Powerball win

JACKSON, MISS — A Horn Lake couple claimed a $100,000 prize from the Saturday, June 11, Powerball® drawing. They selected the Quick-Pick option and paid the extra dollar for Powerplay. The couple purchased the winning ticket from Mikes Food and Gas 1 at 7011 Goodman Road West in...
HORN LAKE, MS
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores June 7-13

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Heart and Soul Catering […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Casino#Llc#Mgm Resorts International#Gold Strike Tunica#Cne
WJTV 12

Horn Lake couple wins $100K Powerball prize

HORN LAKE, Miss. (WJTV) – A Horn Lake couple won a $100,000 prize from the Saturday, June 11 Powerball drawing. The couple purchased the winning ticket from Mikes Food and Gas 1 at 7011 Goodman Road West in Walls. They selected the Quick-Pick option and paid the extra dollar for Powerplay. The winning numbers drawn […]
HORN LAKE, MS
actionnews5.com

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Memphis

(Stacker) - There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.
MEMPHIS, TN
KTBS

Tom Millican worked heavy construction in Vietnam War

GREENWOOD, La. -- America was at peace in 1958 when Tom Millican was looking for a way off the farm in the town of Drummonds, Tennessee, north of Memphis. So the Air Force was the place he'd build his future. Tom stayed in long enough to serve during America’s next...
DRUMMONDS, TN
WREG

Beware of possible 110 heat index Sunday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A heat advisory has been issued for parts of the Mid-South area beginning Sunday at 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. The following affected counties are: TENNESSEE: Dyer, Fayette, Hardeman, Haywood, Lauderdale, McNairy, Shelby, Tipton MISSISSIPPI: Alcorn, Benton, Coahoma, DeSoto, Lafayette, Marshall, Panola, Quitman, Tate, Tippah, Tunica ARKANSAS: Chester, Craighead, Crittenden, Crockett, Cross, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
visitmississippi.org

B.B. King Museum and Delta Interpretive Center in Indianola, Mississippi

Located in the heart of the Delta in Indianola, the B.B. King and Delta Interpretive Center, through exhibits, tells the story of King’s life and music. “The mission of the B.B. King Museum and Delta Interpretive Center, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, is to empower, unite and heal through music, art and education and share with the world the rich cultural heritage of the Mississippi Delta.“
INDIANOLA, MS
5newsonline.com

Arkansas man found dead on Lake Ouachita, officials say

MOUNTAIN PINE, Ark. — An Arkansas man was found dead on Lake Ouachita on Sunday. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission confirmed that 30-year-old Benjamin Anderson was found by a dive team near Point 46 on the lake. Officials say he was found around 3 p.m. on Sunday in...
ARKANSAS STATE
WREG

Overgrown lot in Oakhaven may be home to unwelcome wild resident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Problem Solvers helped get some attention from the city for an overgrown lot in the Oakhaven area. In the process, we may have stumbled on some wildlife making a home in the thick underbrush. G.W. Richardson bought his Oakhaven home during the winter four years ago. He didn’t realize the grass […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
localmemphis.com

Drivers get ready to go around and around in Senatobia

SENATOBIA, Miss — Officials in Tate County, Mississippi, are working to improve infrastructure in the area. They're getting two new roundabouts on Main Street in Senatobia paid for by the state. ABC24 Photojournalist Sheila Whaley spoke with the mayor of Senatobia and the director of the Economic Development Foundation...
SENATOBIA, MS
desotocountynews.com

A word to the faithful from 172 years ago

Photo: Rev. Lewis C. Taylor, founding pastor of New Bethlehem Presbyterian Church, Nesbit. (Image provided by the DeSoto County Museum) Note: In late May, DeSoto County News was on hand as New Bethlehem Presbyterian Church, located on Church Road in Nesbit, was celebrating its 172nd year as a church. Current...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
Mississippi Link

Black cowboys preserve strong heritage in northeastern MS

Hours before the scheduled start time, people arrive in their vehicles to a Pontotoc plot for the second most revered Sunday tradition after church: the weekly horse show. Horse neighs punctuate the festival-like atmosphere as riders saunter to the blue registration tent. It’s a jovial heat, where people set up chairs under tents and women hold umbrellas to block the sun. Loud music and the scent of food on the grill fill the air as fans find spots around the ring, sectioned by red dirt and yellow rope.
PONTOTOC, MS
newyorkdailygazette.com

The Department of Agriculture to award $7 million in federal grants to Southgate redevelopment, LP announced by Congressman Bennie Thompson

Bennie G. Thompson has announced the following in a Press Release:. The U.S. Department of Agriculture to award Southgate Redevelopment, LP with a Multi-Family Housing Loan Guarantee funds of $7,015,313 to help expand and redevelop their property in Indianola, Mississippi. The US Department of Agriculture will be using their investment...
INDIANOLA, MS
WREG

Coronavirus cases on the rise in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Coronavirus cases are on the rise across the country and Shelby County is averaging more cases than it has seen in months.  Like many cities nationwide, Memphis is dealing with another wave of the coronavirus. Despite the exhaustion, Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Manoj Jain feels he understands what’s at stake. “I know people are frustrated about […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy