CINCINNATI (WKRC) – You might not want to put that home testing kit for COVID-19 away just yet. A lot of people who have not had the virus yet are getting it now. Many of us feel pretty good that we’ve made it through the first couple of years and didn’t get COVID-19 -- that we know of. So, why the sudden surge now of first-time cases?

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO