Andrew Bujalski’s “There There” opens with a mellow, melancholy saxophone solo, the first of several musical interludes by The War on Drugs’ Jon Natchez that serves as bridges between the series of primarily two-person scenes that will follow. The first of them is probably the best – it makes a promise the movie can’t quite keep – as a doctor (Lili Taylor) and a restaurateur (Lennie James) wake up the morning after their first date and first sexual encounter. They’re sweet with each other in a very specific way; Bujalski’s writing, and his fine cast’s playing, capture the rhythms and peculiarities of morning-after small talk. “I’m not normally like that,” she says of her behavior the night before; he cheerfully shares secrets one typically waits a few dates for (“People our age? We have so much baggage – but I am such a colossal fuck-up that I have no baggage”).

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO