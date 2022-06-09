ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two weak tornadoes cause minor damage in central Indiana

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two weak tornadoes struck communities in east central Indiana, causing minor damage to a school, a fire station and other buildings, the National Weather Service said Thursday.

An EF-1 tornado with estimated peak winds of 100 mph (160.9 kilometers per hour) struck near the Rush County town of Arlington shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday, traveling nearly 10 miles (16 kilometers) with a maximum width of 100 yards (91.4 meters), the weather service said.

The storm tore roofing and siding from four homes, threw sheet sheet metal, moved a storage shed 40 feet (12.2 meters) off its foundation, tore roofing from a fire station and caused minor damage to a school, it said.

An EF-0 with peak winds estimated at 85 mph (136.8 kilometers) struck Summitville in Madison County at 6:13 p.m. Wednesday, traveling 0.58 miles (0.93 kilometers) miles with a maximum width of 25 yards (22.8 meters), the weather service said.

It partially lifted a poorly secured roof from a wastewater treatment plant and caused tree and roof damage, it said.

No injuries were reported from either twister.

Government
