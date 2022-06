MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person was found dead after an apartment fire in Downtown Madison Sunday morning, according to the Madison Fire Department. Around 5:40 a.m., MFD was called to 730 Braxton Place to investigate an odor in the building. Firefighters arrived and searched the building for the source, and found an apartment unit with evidence of fire that had been self-extinguished.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO