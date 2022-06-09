No. 1 Canyon Road reopened to public after days of cleanup following storm

Good evening, and welcome to the NCWLIFE Evening News. I’m Grant Olson. Before we get to tonight’s top stories, let’s take a quick look outside our weather window. Now, A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, Grant County sheriff’s deputies responded to what was first thought to be a vehicle collision Saturday afternoon outside Moses Lake and instead found a single car on fire with a dead body inside. A Quincy man was killed Saturday night on State Route 28 five miles west of Quincy when the motorcycle he was driving collided with the back of a pickup. A DUI wreck on North Road outside Leavenworth early Sunday left a man pinned beneath a vehicle and A man clinging to a pillar on the Old Woodin Avenue Bridge in Chelan had to be rescued just after 11 Friday night.

WENATCHEE, WA ・ 11 HOURS AGO