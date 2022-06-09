No. 1 Canyon Road reopened to public after days of cleanup following storm

The Chelan County PUD is advising people to use extreme caution anywhere near the Chelan River as spring spills are under way to control Lake Chelan water levels. The PUD said people should stay on trails in the upper reaches of the river and abide by no-trespassing signs, especially in the Chelan River Gorge.
A brush fire outside Monitor burned to within 100 feet of where a new home is being built early this afternoon. The fire sent heavy smoke across Highway 2/97 and the Washington State Patrol was asked to help with traffic control. Chelan County Fire District 6 was assisted by Chelan...
The new West Cashmere Bridge is now open to all traffic. Project contractors removed the barricades at both ends of the bridge early Sunday morning. Chelan County public information officer, Jill FitzSimmons, says drivers who used to cross the old Goodwin Bridge in the same location will notice the new span’s extended length, as well as a new roundabout at its northern approach.
All residents in the East Wenatchee area have power after a couple of outages over the weekend. A social media post by the Douglas County PUD made reference to an animal in the first outage Saturday morning that left a thousand customers without power. The outage between 7-9 am affected...
Fire destroyed a small structure and damaged two others Monday morning in Wenatchee. Crews with Chelan County Fire District No. 1 and Douglas County Fire District No. 2 were dispatched to the blaze in the 800 block of South Chelan Avenue around 7 a.m. Fire district spokesperson Kay McKellar says...
WENATCHEE — A man’s body was recovered Sunday afternoon underneath the Wenatchee River Bridge. Wenatchee police were called to the scene at about 1:30 p.m. after a person living at a nearby homeless encampment reported the man’s body under the bridge. Police say the deceased man was...
The National Weather Service (NWS) says Monday and Tuesday, June 13-14, should be the high-water marks for Yakima River levels. Late Sunday evening, the West Richland Police Department was checking water levels at the Yakima River Bridge and saw the Gateway Park trail that runs under the bridge leading into West Richland was completely submerged by fast-moving water.
Delays are expected around southbound Interstate 405 in Renton after a truck pulling a backhoe struck the overpass, causing considerable damage. According to Washington State Patrol trooper Rick Johnson, the truck struck the Lind Avenue Southwest overpass, just past State Route 167. According to the Renton Police Department, Lind Avenue...
Two unidentified males are lucky to be alive after they jumped off a bridge in Chelan Friday night around 11:30 p.m. The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office and Chelan Fire and Rescue responded to the near drowning at the Old Woodin Bridge that spans Lake Chelan. Chelan County Sheriff’s Office...
The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office responded Saturday morning to a 911 call. A person who lives in the area reported a car on its top off the roadway and down an embankment on Lake Shore Road in Chelan at milepost 7.5. Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Sergeant...
A homeless man who was apparently digging beneath the Wenatchee River Bridge in north Wenatchee Sunday afternoon was killed when dirt caved in on him, the Wenatchee Police Department said. Police responded to a report from another homeless person about 1 p.m. in an area beneath the south side of...
CHELAN — A man was found dead in a vehicle that went down an embankment Saturday northeast of Chelan. Chelan County deputies responded Saturday morning to South Lakeshore Road after a vehicle was found on its top off the road. Deputies say the vehicle was found about 10 feet...
Good evening, and welcome to the NCWLIFE Evening News. I’m Grant Olson. Before we get to tonight’s top stories, let’s take a quick look outside our weather window. Now, A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, Grant County sheriff’s deputies responded to what was first thought to be a vehicle collision Saturday afternoon outside Moses Lake and instead found a single car on fire with a dead body inside. A Quincy man was killed Saturday night on State Route 28 five miles west of Quincy when the motorcycle he was driving collided with the back of a pickup. A DUI wreck on North Road outside Leavenworth early Sunday left a man pinned beneath a vehicle and A man clinging to a pillar on the Old Woodin Avenue Bridge in Chelan had to be rescued just after 11 Friday night.
Wenatchee Police are investigating the death of a man found underneath the Wenatchee River Bridge Sunday afternoon. Police were called to the scene at about 1:20 pm where they found the body of a man who appeared to have been digging under the bridge, according to Sgt. Cory Bernaiche. Officers...
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A man died in a traffic collision on Saturday in Grant County. A man on a motorcycle was driving eastbound on State Route 28 when another vehicle was heading in the same direction two vehicles ahead. The motorcyclist drove past a vehicle and struck the rear of the second vehicle.
A newly released survey of Chelan and Douglas County residents shows there’s major concern over housing issues. The survey conducted by the group Our Valley Our Future from mid-May through early June, found that the cost and inadequate supply of homes are the biggest challenges for people. More than...
Susan Kane-Ronning lives in Whatcom County, where she drives an electric car and has solar panels on her home. A Sierra Club member, she backs the push to expand renewable energy to combat climate change by phasing out fossil fuels. But she does not support a new project that would...
PORT TOWNSEND, Wash. — Coast Guard crews and race officials pulled four “Race to Alaska” boaters from the Strait of Juan de Fuca on Monday morning while a gale warning and small craft advisory were in effect. “Thankfully, the only thing injured today were some egos,” said...
A motorcycle and a pickup truck were involved in a traffic fatality Saturday night at 10:13 p.m. on SR 28 at milepost 25, near the Quincy Valley Rest Area. Twenty-four year old Eduardo Acevedo from Quincy was riding a silver 2007 Honda CBR 600 motorcycle, and attempting to pass two vehicles.
Normally by June, the Pacific Northwest has entered its dry season, and the skies above Seattle and Portland are sparkling blue. But Thursday was a throwback to the dark, damp days of winter as an intense atmospheric river unloaded drenching rains. The atmospheric river — a narrow strip of deep...
