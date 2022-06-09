ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa County, MI

County breaks ground on new Family Justice Center

By Tribune Staff
Grand Haven Tribune
Grand Haven Tribune
 4 days ago

WEST OLIVE — “Let the construction begin.” Those were the words from 20th Circuit Court Chief Judge John Van Allsburg on Thursday as Ottawa County officials broke ground on the new Family Justice Center.

The new 56,000-square-foot facility will bring all of the departments of the 20th Circuit Court’s Family Division under one roof on the county’s Fillmore Street Campus. This includes Juvenile Court, Friend of the Court and other related offices to provide coordinated and centralized services to residents.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Ottawa County, MI
Ottawa County, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fillmore#Juvenile Court#Chief Judge#Politics Local#20th Circuit Court
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Grand Haven Tribune

Grand Haven Tribune

Grand Haven, MI
1K+
Followers
106
Post
133K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Grand Haven Tribune

Comments / 0

Community Policy