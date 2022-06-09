County breaks ground on new Family Justice Center

WEST OLIVE — “Let the construction begin.” Those were the words from 20th Circuit Court Chief Judge John Van Allsburg on Thursday as Ottawa County officials broke ground on the new Family Justice Center.

The new 56,000-square-foot facility will bring all of the departments of the 20th Circuit Court’s Family Division under one roof on the county’s Fillmore Street Campus. This includes Juvenile Court, Friend of the Court and other related offices to provide coordinated and centralized services to residents.