Rockton residents near Chemtool worry homes will be condemned

By Nikelle Delgado
 4 days ago

ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — On June 15th, Rockton will mark one year since the Chemtool plant explosion.

Some residents who live near the plant said they have concerns about the chemicals used to put out the fire.

Yesterday, Gov. JB Pritzker signed legislation that prohibits the disposal by incineration of firefighting foam that was used to combat the fire last year.

Bill HB 4818 is an amendment to the Environmental Protection Act that prohibits the use of any perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), including aqueous film forming foam (AFFF).

An industrial team hired by Lubrizol Inc ., parent company of Chemtool, used foam containing PFAS compounds to fight a fire following an explosion at Chemtool on June 15, 2021, before switching to another foam without them on orders of the fire chief in Rockton.

PFAS chemicals belong to a group known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, which are used in a wide variety of industrial and household products. They have been linked to numerous health problems including cancer and damage to organs including the liver, kidneys and thyroid gland.

They are described as “forever chemicals” because they don’t degrade in the environment or the human body.

Louisiana-based U.S. Fire Pump used about 3,200 gallons of the PFAS-containing foam mixed with 71,000 gallons of water, according to the Illinois EPA.

Rockton Fire Chief Kirk Wilson said the fire department needed to put the fire out as quickly as possible, but they also had to be aware of what could potentially run into the Rock River, located only 300 yards from the plant.

“At that point and time, the State of Illinois did not ban the use of that particular type of foam, but with us knowing that possible cancer-causing agents within that foam contained that PFS chemical, it was in our best interest not to use [it],” Wilson said.

“All the foam was contained, so, throughout the duration of clean up, frack tanks were brought in that hold 22,000 gallons of product, and that product was actually removed during the clean-up process,” Wilson continued. Thursday. “So, to my knowledge, nothing has gotten into our water system. Nothing has gotten into our drainage systems, and most importantly, nothing has gotten into our river.”

Rockton resident Mark Micka says his dream of passing his home to his son one day is looking less and less likely.

“I’ve got a feeling all this area may be condemned at some point, so I’m worried about that,” he said.

Micka says he and many of his neighbors are still feeling the impact of the fire and is worried that his well water is contaminated.

“We are trying to figure out how, if they are going to hook us up to city water, which I think they should, at least,” he said.

Micka said he’s concerned that contaminants will eventually force him out of his home.

“I, probably, got more money than almost anybody in their property, in this neighborhood,” he said. “And it’s going to hurt. But, I don’t know what to do. I’m retired. I’m on a fixed income and I have no where to go.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epa#Water Contamination#Drinking Water#Water Systems#Louisiana#Urban Construction#Chemtool#Lubrizol Inc#Pfas#U S Fire Pump
