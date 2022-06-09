ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BlackAmericaWeb

Peoria Black Man Gets Acquitted In Second Murder Trial By Defending Himself

By Keenan "HIGz" Higgins
BlackAmericaWeb
BlackAmericaWeb
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XgWJ6_0g60Qnte00

Rarely if ever will a legal expert advise someone to represent themselves while on trial, especially if that person is facing murder charges.

Luck seemed to strike twice though for Marvin Sanders, a man who defended himself not too long ago on trial in Peoria County Circuit Court and ended up being found not guilty in connection to a fatal 2021 gas station shooting. This follows a mistrial from back in January after jurors deadlocked on convicting him the first time around.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Chicago Media Takeout (@chicagomediatakeout)

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER . SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE .

Back in May, jurors took roughly 3 1/2 hours before coming back with the not guilty verdict. The murder victim, 31-year-old Jevon Gilliam, was killed almost three months to the day behind his brother, Robert Gilliam, Jr. Both incidents sadly proved to be due to gun violence. According to the Peoria Journal Star , Sanders was facing at least 45 years and possibly up to life in prison, not to mention a bond set at $1 million.

More background information below, via PJStar :

“Just before 11:30 p.m. Friday (Jan 29) , the ShotSpotter gunfire-detection system indicated that 24 rounds had been fired near the intersection of Southwest Adams Street and South Easton Avenue. Officers found a crime scene at Peoria One Stop gas station, 3203 SW Adams St., police said.

Two men were driven to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. One, Jevon Gilliam, died. The condition of the other man wasn’t immediately known. The other victim, Sanders, was treated and released. He was then questioned by police and arrested later Saturday morning.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Sanders managed to convince the jury that he shot Gilliam in self-defense, also making note that it was the other three who were actually instigating the whole ordeal.

While not every case is this cut and dry, we’re just glad Marvin Sanders had his argument together well enough to avoid jail time in both trials. Also, props to the money he saved on lawyers!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM :

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Comments / 0

Related
Central Illinois Proud

Vehicle search leads Normal police to ‘ghost gun’

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) – A “ghost gun” was located overnight Saturday in Normal, and the suspect is now in custody. Just after midnight Saturday morning, Normal Patrol Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Main Street and Marian Avenue. According to a Facebook post from...
NORMAL, IL
WCIA

Springfield Police: Seven arrested on gun, narcotics warrants

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department announced on Monday that seven people were arrested last Friday for various gun and narcotics offenses. Members of the SPD’s Street Crimes and Proactive Crimes Units worked with the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office to obtain arrest warrants for a number of people. The Sangamon County Sheriff’s […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
977wmoi.com

ISP and Knox County Major Crime Task Force Assisting with Death Investigation in Abingdon

On June 10, 2022, at approximately 8:00 a.m., the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 2 was requested by Abingdon Police Chief Rick Pecsi to assist with a death investigation at a residence in the 200 block of North Snapp Street in Abingdon, Illinois. One male and one female victim were found deceased on scene. The Knox County Major Crimes unit has been activated. The investigation remains open and ongoing. No further information will be disseminated at this time.
ABINGDON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Gun Violence#Prison#Self Defense#Violent Crime#Chicago Media Takeout#The Peoria Journal Star#Pjstar#Shotspotter
WAND TV

Man involved in murder of Alaysia Bennett found guilty

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man has bee found guilty of murder in connection to the 2016 shooting death of Alaysia Bennett. In less than an hour of deliberations, a jury found Demarco Jones, 30, guilty of first degree murder and armed robbery. He will be sentenced at 10 a.m. on Aug. 12.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Springfield Man Convicted In 2016 Murder

A Springfield man has been found guilty on all counts in connection with the 2016 shooting death of a teenager. DeMarco Jones is the second of three defendants to be tried in the killing of 19-year-old Alaysia Bennett. She was fatally shot as she sat in a car with a three-year-old and several other people in a parking lot on West Washington Street. Jones will be sentenced in August.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
starvedrock.media

Defense Lawyer A No-Show At Hearing In Bow And Arrow Murder Retrial

Usually its a defendant and not their lawyer getting a message not to miss court. At a pretrial hearing Friday in Ottawa, 28-year-old Bradley French was in court but his lawyer Maureen Williams of Peoria wasn't. A new hearing was set for June 24th with prosecutors and the clerk of the court both asked to send notices for Williams to show up next time.
Central Illinois Proud

Burglary case in Peoria’s Warehouse District Sunday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – In Peoria’s Warehouse District, the business owner noticed things out of place at Food Service Equipment Distribution Warehouse. The Peoria Police Department (PPD) got a call just after 11 a.m. to the business at 900 S.W. Washington St. The worker who made the call, according to Public Information Officer Semone Roth, said they could hear someone still inside.
PEORIA, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Names released in Abingdon fatalities

On Friday, June 10 at 8:09 a.m., a 911 call was made to the Abingdon Police Department regarding two unresponsive subjects at 206 N. Snapp Street in Abingdon, IL. Upon arrival, Chief Rick Pecsi discovered two deceased individuals at the residence. The Knox County Coroner, along with the Knox County Major Crimes Unit and the […]
wmay.com

Investigation Opened Into Conditions At Illinois Prison

An investigation is underway into conditions at a federal prison in Illinois following several inmate deaths. U.S. Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth requested the probe into the penitentiary at Thomson. Seven inmates have died there since 2019… five homicides and two suicides. And there have been multiple allegations of abuse at the prison.
ILLINOIS STATE
hoiabc.com

Pekin man’s sentence tossed out for alleged 2017 beating

PEKIN (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A panel of appellate judges tossed out a Pekin man’s conviction for beating his one-and-a-half-year-old daughter in 2017. Clement Kobischka was originally convicted of aggravated battery to a child in 2018 and sentenced to 20 years in prison. But the judges said in...
PEKIN, IL
ourquadcities.com

Police, witnesses: Suspect stabbed victim in the head with a knife

A 28-year-old Clinton man is behind bars after police and witnesses say he stabbed another man in the head with a knife. Christopher Rife faces a felony charge of attempted murder; and serious misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance – marijuana – first offense, and domestic abuse assault causing bodily injury – first offense, court records say.
WCIA

Decatur Police: Teenager shot in arm while riding in car

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers said a teenager was shot over the weekend while riding in a car. According to police, the 16-year-old was in the back of the car near Oakland and West Leafland avenues around 4 p.m. on Saturday. While in the car, the boy heard a gunshot and that is when he […]
DECATUR, IL
khqa.com

Sheriff: 5 arrested in Adams County burglaries

ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — Five people have been arrested in connection to a string of burglaries over the course of three months that happened in Adams County. During the period of April-June 2022, the Adams County Sheriff's Office received multiple reports of burglaries to storage units and homes.
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
ourquadcities.com

Former QC police officer set for plea hearing in sex-abuse case

A former Eldridge police officer is set to appear in Scott County Court next week for a plea hearing in connection with sexual abuse of a minor. Andrew Denoyer, 24, faces three counts of third-degree sexual abuse, court records say. At the time the investigation began, Denoyer was an officer of the Eldridge Police Department. Before his arrest, he had resigned.
ELDRIDGE, IA
starvedrock.media

Trial For A Former Murder Defendant Set To Start Next Week

A man already sent away for playing a role in a murder outside Ottawa could soon be given a new prison sentence. Twenty-eight-year-old Jonathan Beckman of Forreston and Peru was in court Friday for a final pretrial hearing. With no plea agreement reached, his jury trial is set to start Monday in Ottawa.
wmay.com

Springfield Man Gets 38 Years In Prison In Murder Case

A Springfield man has been sentenced to nearly 40 years in prison for a 2017 murder. Kortez Brown-Joiner was 24 years old when he shot and killed 26-year-old John Laprice Morgan in the 100 block of West Lake Shore Drive in July 2017. Brown-Joiner pleaded guilty earlier this year, and the 38-year sentence was handed down Thursday.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Police: Student scammed by dinner date he met through dating app

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — The University of Illinois Police Department reports another crime involving a dating app. A U of I student said he was scammed out of $100 by someone he met through a dating app. The student claims he arranged a dinner date with a woman on...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
BlackAmericaWeb

BlackAmericaWeb

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
265K+
Views
ABOUT

A blend of news, entertainment and gossip for Black America.

 https://blackamericaweb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy