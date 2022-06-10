ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Photos: This Skinny House for Sale in Suburban Chicago Looks Like It Has Been Cut in Half. See Inside

NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA unique home in Lemont, Illinois, boasts...

www.nbcchicago.com

Comments / 4

Related
dornob.com

Hem House Brings Modern Charm to Chicago Suburbs at an Affordable Price

A pair of architects and a real estate developer have crafted a single-family home in Chicago that’s actually affordable to most buyers, and it has tons of modern personality to offer. Developed on one of Chicago’s typical 25-by-125-foot residential lots, the 1,300-square-foot Hem House was the brainchild of Ann...
CHICAGO, IL
letsbeardown.com

HORSES STRUGGLING TO KEEP UP WITH THE POTHOLES IN DOWNTOWN CHICAGO

Being a horse in downtown Chicago is not the easier job in the world. With the heat and the lack of green grass, it can be tough. However, I am certain that all of these horse owners are taking great care of the animal. Unfortunately for this fella, he walked on the equivalent of a "pothole" for horses in the middle of the street...
CHICAGO, IL
AccuWeather

Chicago may hit century mark for 1st time in nearly 10 years

Since the start of June, large portions of the central and eastern United States have been able to enjoy rather seasonable conditions, but, AccuWeather forecasters say, comfortable weather will be but a distant memory in the days to come. A drastic and intense warmup is on the way for a large swath of the country this week as a major atmospheric feature shifts position.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suburban Chicago#Illinois#Real Estate
NBC Chicago

Video Shows 2 Persons of Interest in Lake View Homicide: Chicago Police

Chicago police have released surveillance footage of two persons of interest in a homicide earlier this year in the city's Lake View neighborhood, police said. The homicide occurred at approximately 10:17 p.m. March 27 in the 3400 block of North Clark Street, officials said. Video posted by the Chicago Police Department to YouTube shows the two men walking together and a still photo of one of the men armed with a handgun.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Man Crossing Street Struck and Killed by Car in North Center: Chicago Police

A 75-year-old man was struck and killed while crossing a street Sunday evening in Chicago's North Center neighborhood, authorities said. At approximately 5:15 p.m. in the 2000 block of West Irving Park Road, a 30-year-old man traveling eastbound on Irving Park Road struck a 75-year-old man crossing the street, according to Chicago police. The victim was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center and pronounced dead from his injuries.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

3 men shot, 1 critically while walking along the lakefront near Chicago's Museum Campus

CHICAGO (CBS) –  Three men were shot while walking along the lakefront in Chicago early Saturday morning, according to police. Around 1:32 a.m. the victims, 18, 19, and 20, were walking on the sidewalk along the lakefront near the Chicago Museum Campus, in the 1200 block of DuSable South Lake Shore Drive, when they were struck by gunfire, police said. The 18-year-old victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition. The second victim, 19, suffered a gunshot wound to the face and was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. The third victim, 20, suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. Responding officers applied a chest seal to the injury and he was transported to Northwestern Hospital in stable condition. A spokeswoman with the Shedd Aquarium confirmed that a window on the oceanarium side of the building was struck in the shooting. No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Northbrook, IL

Northbrook, Illinois, is a village on Chicago's affluent North Shore. It features a mix of beautiful natural attractions and enjoyable recreational spots. The suburb seated at Cook County’s upper border evolved as a stopover between Chicago and Milwaukee travelers. The area once flourished with the booming brick industry in...
NORTHBROOK, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Six Flags unveils annual pass program, events lineup

GURNEE, Ill. - Six Flags Great America announced on Friday, June 10 its events lineup and introduced the new Six Flags Annual Pass program. The Gurnee, Illinois park also underwent modernization efforts, according to a news release, that include improvements to DC UNIVERSE, increased capacity and streamlined operations. The season's...
GURNEE, IL
classicchicagomagazine.com

Recalling the Grandeur of David Adler’s Lake Forest Estates

“What is it about Adler that draws you in to these extraordinary things he has created?’. That is a question designer James Shearron asked the audience during a recent talk in Lake Forest about the renowned architect, who is currently the subject of a four-part documentary on PBS entitled David Adler: Great House Architect.
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Neighborhood Overnight Parking | Restaurant Outdoor Seating Approval | NSW Awards Show

At this week’s Naperville City Council meeting, a new parking policy was proposed that would allow homeowners associations to distribute passes that allow residents to park on the street overnight without being ticketed. Currently the city prohibits parking on streets between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. Each neighborhood would be able to opt in to the program if they so choose, but would need to go through a vetting process for approval. City staff was directed to establish the processes by which a HOA can apply and be approved for street parking, with a final vote on the program to take place at a future meeting.
NAPERVILLE, IL
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Old Irving Park pancake house closes

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. Golden Nugget Pancake House Closes In Old Irving Park After 52 Years, Leaving Neighbors ‘Heartbroken’: The neighborhood’s Golden Nugget, once a 24-hour spot, closed Sunday after struggling with slower sales and finding workers.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Thieves target Sam Jidd Luxury Motors for fifth time in Des Plaines; owner says he's leaving Chicago area

DES PLAINES, Ill. (CBS) -- One of the Chicago area's most elite car dealerships was targeted by thieves overnight Monday into Tuesday. As CBS 2's Chris Tye reported Tuesday, the crew got away with three luxury vehicles - and something that might be more even more valuable. The owner of Sam Jidd Luxury Motors, at 1505 S. Mt. Prospect Rd. in Des Plaines, said this was the fifth time in a little more than a year that thieves have struck. The owner says lax laws and policing are only inviting copycat crimes. "It's going to be...
DES PLAINES, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
82K+
Followers
63K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy