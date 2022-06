MADISON- Post-season honors have flowed in for local softball and baseball players as several student-athletes have been named to the All-State Teams for 2022 by the Alabama Sportswriters Association. Included in the group of elite players were Emmah Wolfe of Bob Jones who earned the award of Class 7A Pitcher of the Year and Madison Academy’s Alex Wad who earned the honor at Player of the Year in Class 5A.

MADISON, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO