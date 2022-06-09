ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Citing burnout, veteran beverage director leaves Hugo Ortega's restaurant empire after 24 years

By Emma Balter
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After 24 years on the job, the guy behind the drinks programs calls it...

Comments / 1

Community Impact Houston

New Fiiz Drinks location opens in League City

A new Fiiz Drinks location opened May 21 at 241 S. Egret Bay Blvd. in League City. The chain sells a variety of carbonated and noncarbonated drinks, such as sodas, energy drinks and frozen drinks. The store also offers coffees and snacks, including pretzels and nachos. 281-724-9408. www.fiizdrinks.com. Daniel joined...
Click2Houston.com

Houston chef Dawn Burrell shares an easy recipe for Juneteenth

HOUSTON – If you’re getting together with family and friends to commemorate Juneteenth and need help with the menu, chef Dawn Burrell can help. The Bravo’s “Top Chef” Season 18 finalist and chef at the upcoming restaurant, Late August, showed us an easy and refreshing salad recipe to honor this special holiday.
realtynewsreport.com

Best New Skyline View for Golf

HOUSTON – (By Ralph Bivins, Realty News Report) – No other golf course can match it. Step up to the Number One tee box at Houston’s newest golf course and you will see it. The view of the downtown Houston skyline, almost 50 million square feet of...
Click2Houston.com

LIST: Black-owned businesses in Houston to support this Juneteenth

HOUSTON – The community is preparing to celebrate Juneteenth and we want to make sure you know where to support some Black-owned businesses this year. The diversity of the Houston population is amazing, and it’s important we uplift and support every culture, even after celebratory dates, in an effort to keep businesses alive.
fox26houston.com

Downtown Houston bar named one of Top 50 best bars in North America

HOUSTON - The world's 50 best bars, an annual list that celebrates the best of the best when it comes to adult beverages, has released their vote for the top 50 bars in North America and a local bar in downtown Houston was the only one in our state to make the list.
Click2Houston.com

These beautiful, heat-loving plants won’t die -- unless you really try -- in your Houston garden

HOUSTON – You live and learn. I wrote this story a few years ago and have learned much about plants in Houston, Texas. You can kill them. Even the ones that supposedly shouldn’t die in Houston heat. (Today’s verdict on that story? Hydrangeas need A LOT of water to live, gardenias need sun and love of which I sometimes don’t have a ton of, amaryllis continue to put on a bold show in spring, hostas will outlive that 1980s refrigerator that’s time itself). So we still stand by that reporting, but there’s more out there that might do a lot better than those choices.
bayoubeatnews.com

Great places to take dad to grub on Father’s Day

They say the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach, and whether you’re looking to take out your husband, father, grandfather, uncle, mentor or any other father-figures in your life, we have some great suggestions for you. Check out this list of places where you can get great deals for Father’s Day. (List will be updated periodically so keep checking back daily so you won’t miss anything.)
papercitymag.com

Houston Author Lands on New York Times Best-Seller List With a Royal Flourish — Katharine McGee on Rivals

Katharine McGee with the story board in her home office where she plots out her best selling novels. (Instagram photo) There could be champagne corks popping and confetti guns firing at a certain River Oaks address as author Katharine McGee has just learned that her American Royals series has landed on the New York Times best-seller list. This coming only days after her national book tour introducing Rivals, the third book in the series.
culturemap.com

Shop Black City Tour presents Shop Black Houston

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Shop Black City Tour will celebrate Houston's Black-owned businesses by hosting over 50 of them, including food trucks, a DJ, and vendors of all types. There will be positive vibes, music, food, kid-friendly activities and more. Masks are encouraged.
Mighty 990

Houston Dad Says Teacher Took His Underage Son to Drag Show

The father of a 16-year-old boy says a Houston Independent School District teacher took his son to a drag show — without parental permission. The father goes on to say that one of the drag queens who performed was allegedly a convicted pedophile. The school district did not comment. Watch the parent bring his concerns to the school board.
Click2Houston.com

PHOTOS: Bun B, Latto, Moneybagg Yo headline Summer Jam HTX 2022

HOUSTON – Some of the hottest names in hip-hop brought the party to Houston on Saturday for Summer Jam HTX. The event was held at the SoHo Festival Grounds, located at 13575 Almeda School Rd. Dubbed “the biggest party in Texas,” the festival featured headlining sets from Moneybagg Yo,...
Chron.com

Chron.com

