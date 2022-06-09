Citing burnout, veteran beverage director leaves Hugo Ortega's restaurant empire after 24 years

HOUSTON – You live and learn. I wrote this story a few years ago and have learned much about plants in Houston, Texas. You can kill them. Even the ones that supposedly shouldn’t die in Houston heat. (Today’s verdict on that story? Hydrangeas need A LOT of water to live, gardenias need sun and love of which I sometimes don’t have a ton of, amaryllis continue to put on a bold show in spring, hostas will outlive that 1980s refrigerator that’s time itself). So we still stand by that reporting, but there’s more out there that might do a lot better than those choices.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO