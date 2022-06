RICHLAND COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — Thousands of people are waking up without electricity throughout Ohio due to overnight storms that moved through the state. Richland and Ashland counties are the two hardest-hit counties when it comes to power outages in Northeast Ohio, according to FirstEnergy. More than 55,000 power outages were reported statewide as of 5:20 a.m.

