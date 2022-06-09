I used expired sunblock — and got horrifying second-degree burns

Long gone are the days of sunbathing with no protection for the skin , as sunscreen’s widely recommended to reduce UV exposure and lower the risk of skin cancer and sunburn.

However, one woman is urging everyone to check the expiration date of their sunscreen , claiming she was left with second-degree burns after a day spent outside — despite using sun protection.

Morgan Vacala shared startling photos of herself in a TikTok video, showing her severely sunburned face after applying reportedly expired sunblock in 2021.

The series of photos show the young woman’s burns healing, with her skin initially blistered and peeling before slowly clearing up.

“It took about 2-3 weeks to heal,” she wrote in an updated video.

“I grew up boating and always in the pool,” she continued. “Never had an issue burning like this.”

The now-viral TikTok video has more than 5 million views, with users in shock over the horrific burn, which Vacala claimed was “second-degree.”

Vacala shared a series of photos showing her second-degree burns on her face from allegedly using expired sunblock. TikTok/@ morganvacala

It took weeks for the burns to heal, she recalled. TikTok/@ morganvacala

The young woman said she will also be wearing a hat in the sun from now on. TikTok/@ morganvacala

“Happened to me as a child. That’s why I always buy new sunscreen every year,” one user wrote.

Others thanked Vacala for sharing her story.

“You just saved my family from major burns,” one woman commented. “Day 2 of vacay and just reached over to the beach bag, and they’re all expired.”

The Food and Drug Administration requires all sunscreens and other nonprescription drugs to have an expiration date, recommending that people not use them if they were purchased more than three years ago.

The Skin Cancer Foundation recommends applying sunscreen 30 minutes before going outdoors and applying one ounce of sunscreen (about the size of a shot glass) to your face and body.

It’s also recommended to have another form of sun protection and to not solely rely on sunblock, a rule Vacala has adopted.

“Hats are my new best friend,” she quipped in her latest video .