Very hot and dry. The heat had us at about 98oF all week and with the heat index it made it feel like 106oF. Also, the wind was a lot calmer this week at 10-18 mph so many growers were applying different spray applications throughout Hidalgo, Cameron, and Willacy counties to their row crops. Many growers were either applying plant growth regulators on cotton or applying spray applications for insect pests and weeds management.

TEXAS STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO