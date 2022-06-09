ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBOY 12 News

Pop The Soda Shop ‘pops’ up in Westover

By Riley Holsinger
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d3XDN_0g60PPhJ00

WESTOVER, W.Va. Some people call it pop. Some people call it soda.

Odds are Pop The Soda Shop has your favorite carbonated beverage often with a little twist , no matter what side of the debate you fall on.

Pop The Soda Shop had a soft launch over the past few weeks but had its ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 9 to celebrate its opening on 871 Fairmont Road in Westover.

Restaurant Road Trip: Day & Night Exotic Cereal Bar
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PX7Tp_0g60PPhJ00
(WBOY image)

Stores like Pop The Soda shop are more popular in the western regions of the country, according to owner Chris Atkins, but he decided he would put a little West Virginia pop into the shop with some of his drink name inspirations.

“We try to name a lot of drinks after West Virginia things, things you find in West Virginia, people you find in West Virginia, famous people, family members of mine as well and my kids,” Atkins said.

Pop the Soda Shop also has a drive-through that customers can use on the side of the building. The shop opens at 7:30 a.m. every day, and it closes at 9 p.m. on Sundays through Thursdays and closes at 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBOY 12 News

Teddy Bee’s Bakery opening new location Tuesday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Teddy Bee’s Bakery will be opening Tuesday, June 14, in Clarksburg. Teddy Bee’s offers a variety of paninis, smoothies, and baked goods, and will be open this week Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can find Teddy Bee’s Bakery between the courthouse and the Goff building at 321 […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
Daily Athenaeum

New gun store to open in Morgantown

A new gun store is expected to open in downtown Morgantown. Big Daddy Unlimited, a Florida-based online gun retailer, has selected West Virginia for its third brick and mortar location. The store will be located in The Deck, a 15,000 square foot commercial retail and office space situated along University Avenue adjacent to the new Sheetz.
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Westover#Famous People#West Virginia#Food Drink#The Soda Shop#Nexstar Media Inc
Metro News

Fresh look for an old friend; Camp Muffly pool reopens near Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A Monongalia County public pool has reopened with a half-million dollars of improvements. The Camp Muffly Pool pool near Morgantown opened earlier this week for the first time since 2019. The $500,000 investment is the largest improvement project at the pool since it was built in 1953 for about $50,000.
WBOY 12 News

123 Pleasant Street owner discusses Marsha’s legacy

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – 123 Pleasant Street is a prominent and inclusive alternative music venue in Morgantown, and that reputation started when Marsha “Mudd” Ferber purchased the bar in 1982. Marsha named the bar, then called The Underground Railroad, after her hero Harriet Tubman, and it was created to be a safe space for people who […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Preston County, Jefferson County, and several others will comprise the Mobile Food Pantry schedule for the upcoming week. Mountaineer Food Bank announced that distribution times for...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Woodworking shop Moss’ Scrollworks open in Alum Bridge

ALUM BRIDGE, W.Va. — A former Doddridge County educator has started a new career in an old Lewis County schoolhouse. Moss’ Scrollworks held its ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony Friday afternoon in Alum Bridge. Owner Terry Moss said he began using a scroll saw years ago as a hobby making creative artwork out of […]
ALUM BRIDGE, WV
WBOY 12 News

Buckhannon BBQ joint closing soon

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — Oink’s BBQ in Buckhannon will be closing by the end of the month. In a Facebook post Wednesday, the owner announced that personal health issues have forced the closure, and that while the restaurant will shut its doors by the end of the month, the exact date isn’t known yet. “I am […]
BUCKHANNON, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy